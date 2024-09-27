Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Speaks On Different Coaching Opportunities
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers football head coach Pat Narduzzi is in his 10th season at the helm of the program, but he had previous opportunities to coach elsewhere.
Narduzzi had two successful tenures as a defensive coordinator for head coach Mark Dantonio, three seasons at Cincinnati, 2004-06, then followed him to Michigan State, serving for eight seasons, 2007-14.
He spoke to Doug Lesmerises and Bill Landis on the Kings of the North, a college football show that focuses on the Power Four teams in the northern part of the United States.
Narduzzi talked about coaching opportunites that he had while at Michigan State, including defensive coordinator at Texas A&M under Kevin Sumlin and also Colorado. He stayed under Dantonio and wanted to stay in the north, where he was more comfortable and where he would recruit better.
“You think about where you’re from, where your roots are," Narduzzi said. "Really grew up in this area and never left the area. I had a chance to go down to Texas A&M with Kevin Sumlin when he got the job. It took me about a week to turn it down. [Mark] Dantonio was all mad at me like, “What’s taking so long? What the heck?”
"I ended up staying at Michigan State back in the day. I had a chance to go down there, but I feel like if I would’ve gone down there, I might not be the head coach in the north at the University of Pittsburgh and I think things happen like that. So you stay regional, had a chance to go out to Colorado. "What do I know about Colorado?" "How am I going to recruit out there?" So really choosy with where to go and the north is the way to go."
The money for these positions were greater than that of what he received at Michigan State, but there's more to life than money for Narduzzi. He wanted to make the right choice not just for himself, but also his wife too, which played a role in him staying in the north, especially on the Texas A&M job.
"Was it hard? Yeah, because it was a lot more money, but there were the unknowns of, “Will I be happy down here?” Narduzzi said. "One of the big mistakes they made, was, I took my wife, I’m like “Honey this is real, we got to check this out. Someone just got the job and they took her shopping for a house. So the realtor took her out and they were looking for a house and she starts talking about wild pigs in the backyard. My wife’s like, “We ain’t dealing with any wild pigs. There’s no wild pigs in the north.” That was one of the closers there too. Should’ve never taken her out to look at houses and it never would’ve come up."
Narduzzi takes pride in working his way up from time at Miami (Ohio), Rhode Island and Northern Illinois for his first 14 seasons college football to higher roles under Dantonio and eventually, the head coaching job at Pitt.
He also wants to continue to stay up north and that the toughness that football in the region brings matters more than any television deal will.
"I’ve tried to educate guys in the past on making the right moves," Narduzzi said. "It’s all about making good choices, right? In life and in business. In the coaching business, you’ve got to make good decisions. Young coaches just want to look for that new shiny little logo that’s on the shirt and try to find something different. Hope they do pay attention and ask questions because the football in the Big Ten, Michigan State, the ACC, the Big Ten. I mean, everyone talks about the SEC. Hey, more money doesn’t matter. Everyone talks about the different TV deals you’re getting, but like, you can win without all that. You don’t need all the money. Money doesn’t win. Football, toughness and again, the northern football toughness that we got up here pays off."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Volleyball 2026 Commit Earns National Recognition
- Pitt Wrestling 2024-25 Season Schedule Released
- Pitt Features as Sleeper for CFB Playoff
- Pitt Football Offers 2026 Alabama Commit
- Pitt Volleyball Sweeps UMBC, Finishes Non-Conference Undefeated
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt