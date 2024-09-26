Pitt Football Offers 2026 Alabama Commit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers football coaching staff is on the recruiting trail this week with no game this weekend, allowing them to target the future players of the program.
One of these players is Dorian Barney, who is a defensive back for Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Ga., a city 45 miles west of Atlanta near the Alabama state line. Panthers secondary coach Archie Collins is the one to make the offer.
Barney played for Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonogh, Ga., 25 miles south of Atlanta, as a freshman. He transferred to Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Ga., about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, for his sophomore season, before landing at Carrollton for his junior season.
He finished with 27 tackles, four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries as a sophomore for Peachtree Ridge in 2023. He is a lockdown cornerback that fits well into the man coverage that Collins and Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi run, making him a great fit for their scheme.
Barney holds a four-star rating from the four major recruiting sites. 247Sports rates him No. 67 in the country, No. 9 cornerback and No. 8 in Georgia, Rivals has him at No. 138, No. 18 in his state and No. 10 at cornerback, On3 ranks him at No. 60 overall, No. 6 at his position and No. 9 in Georgia, while ESPN places him at No. 75 in the Class of 2026, No. 10 at cornerback, No. 11 in his state and No. 43 in the SouthEast Region.
He has more than 40 offers, including ACC schools in Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, Big Ten schools in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State Oregon and USC, Big 12 schools in Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, UCF and West Virginia, SEC schools in Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M, plus Akron, Florida A&M, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, UConn, USF, Western Kentucky as well as Notre Dame.
Barney committed to Alabama on May 19. He took three visits back prior to his commitmetnt, to meet the new staff under Kalen DeBoer, who took over from Nick Saban this offseason after leading Washington to the National Championship game.
He recently took a visit to see the Crimson Tide face the Hilltoppers, in a 63-0 blowout win on Aug. 31.
Pitt is the first school to offer Barney after he committed and will try to flip him in the future. They also offered Arkansas Class of 2025 commit Nigel Pringle, who plays as a cornerback as well.
