Pitt Wrestling 2024-25 Season Schedule Released
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers released their wrestling schedule for the 2024-25 season, as they look to get back to competing on the mats in less than a month.
Pitt head coach Keith Gavin heads into his eighth season in charge of the program and brought seven athletes with him to the NCAA Championships last season, with five of them returning. He won a share of the ACC regular season dual title in 2023 and had an undefeated National Champion in Nino Bonaccorsi at 197 pounds.
The season starts with the annual Blue vs. Gold intrasquad scrimmage on Friday, Oct. 25 at Fitzgerald Field House.
Pitt will then host Navy for their first regular season match on Saturday, Nov. 2, a rematch after last season's 21-12 defeat on Nov. 12, 2023 in Annapolis, Md. at the Navy Duals.
They will also have wreslters compete in the Clarion Open on Sunday, Nov. 3 in Clarion, Pa. and the Journeymen Classic on Sunday, Nov. 10 in Bethlehem, Pa.
Pitt returns back to dual competition with Lehigh at home on Sunday, Nov. 24 for a 2:00 p.m. start. Pitt has back-to-back wins against in-state rival Lehigh, including last season on the road. Lehigh head coach Pat Santoro is the winnigest Pitt wrestler and is in the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame
Ohio State will come to Fitzgerald Field House on Friday, Dec. 13 for a 7:00 p.m. start. Pitt came out with a 21-13 win over then ranked No. 5 Ohio State on Dec. 10, 2023 in Columbus.
Pitt will face three teams in the Rider Quad Meet in Lawrenceville, N.J. on Friday, Dec. 20 in Rider, South Dakota State and Maryland. Pitt defeted Rider at home, 29-9, on Feb. 29 and Maryland on the road, 21-16, on Nov. 20, 2023 last season.
The Panthers will send wrestlers to the Midlands Championships in Chicago from Sunday, Dec. 29 to Monday, Dec. 30. Graduate student Reece Heller won the 184-pound title and redshirt sophomore Dayton Pitzer finished as runner-up at heavyweight, both in 2022, the last time the Panthers competed in the Championships.
Pitt will face Division II opponent in Pitt-Johnstown at home on Friday, Jan. 3 and then host ACC newcomer Stanford on Friday, Jan. 10 to start conference dual play, with both matches set for 7:00 p.m.
The Backyard Brawl will take place again as Pitt travels to West Virginia on Sunday, Jan. 12 for a 2:00 p.m. start. Pitt lost 24-11 to West Virginia at home on Jan. 8, 2023 in the last Backyard Brawl.
Pitt heads back on the road, taking on in-state opponent Bucknell on Friday, Jan. 17 in Lewisburg, Pa. and then NC State on Friday, Jan. 24 in Raleigh, N.C. Pitt last faced Bucknell in a dual on Dec. 16, 2018, a 34-4 win at home. Pitt has lost five straight duals to NC State dating back to 2020.
Duke comes to Fitzgerald Field House on Saturday, Feb. 1 for a noon start and then Pitt will travel to face Binghamton on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Pitt will host senior night vs. North Carolina on Friday, Feb. 7, their final home dual of the season. They lost in Chapel Hill last season and will look to get a win back at home in 2025.
The next three duals for Pitt go on the road, including top programs in Iowa State on Sunday, Feb. 9 and Virginia Tech on Friday, Feb. 14. Virginia on Friday, Feb. 21 serves as the last dual of the season.
Pitt would have faced Iowa State in Ames, but inclement weather prohibited them from competing last season. The two schools did face off at Collegiate Duals in Nashville, Tenn. in December 2023.
Pitt will then focus on the ACC Championships in Durham, N.C. on Sunday, March 9 and then close out the season with the NCAA Championships at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from Thursday, March 20 to Saturday, March 22.
Pitt Wrestling 2024-25 Schedule
Friday, Oct. 25: Blue vs. Gold (Intrasquad Scrimmage)
Saturday, Nov. 2: Navy (2:00 p.m.) (Home)
Sunday, Nov. 3: Clarion Open (Clarion, Pa.)
Sunday, Nov. 10: Journeymen Classic (Bethlehem, Pa.)
Sunday, Nov. 24: Lehigh (2:00 p.m.) (Home)
Friday, Dec. 13: Ohio State (7:00 p.m.) (Home)
Friday, Dec. 20: Rider Quad Meet (Rider, South Dakota State, Maryland) (Lawrenceville, N.J.)
Sunday, Dec. 29-Monday, Dec. 30: Midlands Championships (Chicago)
Friday, Jan. 3: Pitt-Johnstown (7:00 p.m.) (Home)
Friday, Jan. 10: Stanford (7:00 p.m.) (Home) (ACC)
Sunday, Jan. 12: West Virginia (2:00 p.m.) (Away) (Backyard Brawl)
Friday, Jan. 17: Bucknell (Away)
Friday, Jan. 24: NC State (Away)
Saturday, Feb. 1: Duke (12:00 p.m.) (Home)
Sunday, Feb. 2: Binghamton (Away)
Friday, Feb. 7: North Carolina (7:00 p.m.) (Home)
Sunday, Feb. 9: Iowa State (Away)
Friday, Feb. 14: Virginia Tech (Away)
Friday, Feb. 21: Virginia (Away)
Sunday, March 9: ACC Championships (Durham, N.C.)
Thursday, March 20-Saturday, March 22: NCAA Championships (Philadelphia)
