Pitt Volleyball Sweeps UMBC, Finishes Non-Conference Undefeated
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 1 Pitt Panthers volleyball team swept UMBC at Fitzgerald Field House Wednesday night, giving them a perfect non-conference record.
The Panthers (10-0) finish the non-conference undefeated for the just the second time, as they were 10-0 in 2021, their first season making the Final Four. All of the wins for the Panthers come in sweeps, making them the only Division I team to not drop a set.
This is also the fifth win in the all-time series vs. the Retrievers (1-10), as they swept them last season at home and in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt started the first set with a 9-4 lead, with three kills and a service ace from sophomore outside hitter Torrey Stafford.
UMBC used a 5-2 run to cut the deficit to just two at 11-9, thanks to three kills and a service ace from senior outside hitter Mia Bilusic.
The Panthers used a 7-1 run to build an 18-10 advantage, with sophomore right side hitter Olivia Babcock making three straight kills to start the run. Both teams traded points and the Panthers would take the first set, 25-17.
Stafford had five kills on seven attacks, .714 hitting, and redshirt junior middle blocker Bre Kelley had a perfect four kills on four attacks. Pitt hit .542, while UMBC hit .375.
The Panthers began the second set on a 7-2 run with two kills from Babcock and forcing the Retrievers to call a timeout. Three service aces helped build the lead to 17-7 and the Panthers finished off the second set with a 25-15 victory.
Pitt continued their lead in the third set, 15-8, with graduate student outside hitter Cat Flood starring, with four kills and a block.
Freshman middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan made two kills and a service ace from sophomore outside hitter Blaire Bayless forced UMBC to take a timeout, down 18-8. Freshman middle blocker Ryla Jones would get two kills and Pitt would win the set, 25-14, and get the sweep.
Flood had a career-high six kills, as she normally is a serve specialist for Pitt, coming on in important moments on the service line.
"I love my role as a serving sub and I love being put in in those tight moments," Flood said on playing outside hitter vs. UMBC. "I obviously, love, love, love hitting and I just have a good time out there. I'm grateful that I even got the chance to play today, but yeah, we just had fun tonight. It was our last non-conference game, obviously, and we wanted to end it with 30 straight. Just had to check that box and we had a good time."
The Retreivers hit .234, the highest that the Panthers have allowed an opponent to hit this season and just the second time over .200. No. 3 Penn State hit .204 on Sept. 18 at the Petersen Events Center.
All 14 players got a chance to play for Pitt in the sweep, allowing starters to get some rest and bench players to prove their talents/get some playing time.
"I think it keeps us sharp, game ready," Pitt head coach Dan Fisher said on the rotation. "We were able to obviously get some players in, in game that have been on the bench a little bit more this year and I think UMBC is going to be good in their league and pick up some wins, RPI wise, once they get in league play.
Pitt will start ACC play this weekend, traveling to face Clemson on Friday, Sept. 27 with a 7:00 p.m. start.
"Well, we know how strong our conference is this year and so we know it's going to be as tough as it's ever been to win this thing," Panthers Fisher said on ACC play. "So I think there's a new level of focus. We feel good about the preseason, but we know we're going to have to bring it every weekend.
