Pitt QB Sees Hatred in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein will play in his first ever Backyard Brawl this weekend vs. bitter rival in the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium.
Holstein is relatively new to the rivalry, with it not only featuring as his first rivalry game in front of the Pitt fans, but also, not knowing much about the Backyard Brawl growing up.
He hails from Zachary, La., a city of about 14,000 people in the southern part of the state near Baton Rouge, where the LSU Tigers play football.
Holstein spoke on the Oakland Originals Podcast with former Pitt wide receiver Tre Tipton (2015-21) about the rivalry and what it meant to him. He didn't think much about rivalries outside of the south, but once he transferred from Alabama this offseason, he understood the vitriol between both programs and fan bases.
"...As soon as I got here, everybody was talking about how much they hate West Virginia...As soon as we got here, “We hate West Virginia,” “Screw West Virginia,” “West Virginia this” and I was like, “What?” I didn’t really know about that growing up," Holstein said.
"Growing up it was, “Hate Ole Miss,” “Hate Alabama,” it was, “Hate everybody in the SEC.” Didn’t really care too much about rivalries up north, but when I got up here, it was something different. It was real hatred up here. Down south, you know, yeah, we hate each other, but at the end of the day, we root for each other when they’re playing other teams, but it’s hatred up here. I haven’t seen anything like it..."
Holstein won the starting job this offseason against redshirt junior Nate Yarnell and excelled in the season opener blowout win against Kent State at home on Aug. 31. He completed 30-of-40 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
He struggled early on against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road last weekend, but would finish strong, throwing three touchdowns and helping Pitt come back from a 27-6 deficit to make an historical comeback in the 28-27 victory, with a last minute field goal from redshirt senior place kicker Ben Sauls
Holstein finished by completing 20-of-35 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns to one interception against the Bearcats, including completing 10-of-11 passes for 189 yards, including two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
He praised his team's comeback in the win and how that victory completely changes the outlook of the season and how they enter into this big rivalry game vs. the Mountaineers.
"I feel pretty good," Holstein said heading into the Backyard Brawl. "Carrying that momentum we had in the second game is going to be really key for us. I was talking to some of those guys, you know, winning the game was the difference between 3-9 and 9-3. Just carrying that momentum, that belief of, hey, like, even when we’re cornered, we’re going to find a way, to somehow to win the game.We know if we can do that, we can win a lot of football games and having that confidence going into this game, especially a big, big rivalry week..."
Holstein will continue to work with new offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who implemented his fast paced, up-tempo spread attack that gives the quarterback a number of options and gets everyone involved.
The duo will look to keep Pitt strong on offense, undefeated this season and to earn bragging rights over their biggest rival after the loss last season in Morgantown, W.Va.
"...So I’m really, really excited about this weekend," Holstein said. "It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m sure everybody and their family is going to be there at the game rooting us on and everything. Make sure it’s loud when they’re on offense, not when we’re on offense. I got to be able to hear my coach [Kade Bell]. He’s got a strong, thick southern accent. So, the quieter y’all are, the easier it is for me to be able to understand him. Make sure it’s loud for them, not me."
