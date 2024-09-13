Pitt Basketball Gets Closer Look at 2026 Guard Duo
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers basketball coaching staff is on the road this week and stopped to see two guards from the same high school.
Tarris Bouie and Markus Kerr are both guards at Julius L. Chambers High School in North Carolina. The Pitt coaching staff contacted them on June 15, the first day that NCAA allowed college coaches to contact recruits in the Class of 2026.
Their high school posted on Twitter about which schools stopped in and Pitt was one of them, with Bouie retweeting the post.
Bouie played in 30 games last season as a sophomore, averaging 23.8 minutes, scoring 14.9 points, grabbing 4.6 rebounds, dishing out 2.7 assists, making 1.7 steals and blocking 1.1 shots per game, respectively. He also shot 58% from the field, 33% from 3-point range and 77% from the foul line.
He also played for Team Thad on the Nike EYBL 16U Circuit this summer. He averaged 20.7 points, fifth best, while also grabbing 5.9 rebounds, making 0.9 assists and averaging 26.0 minutes per game, respectively.
Bouie, who stands at 6-foot-6, holds offers from ACC foe Wake Forest, as well as Alabama, Georgetown, South Carolina, rival West VIrginia, plus Appalachian State, Charlotte, Mount St. Mary's, Hampton, High Point, Radford, Samford and UTSA.
247Sports and ESPN both rate Bouie as a four-star, with 247Sports placing him at No. 95 in the country, No. 22 shooting guard and No. 4 in North Carolina, while ESPN has him at No. 56 in the nation, No. 18 small forward, No. 20 in the Southeast and No. 3 in the state. Rivals and On3 rank him as a three-star.
Kerr played in 31 games, averaging 25.0 minutes, scoring 13.4 points, grabbing 4.0 rebounds, dishing out 2.9 assists, making 2.0 steals and blocking 0.8 shots per game. He also shot 47% from the field, 29% from behind the arc and 73% from the foul line his sophomore season.
He holds offers from Texas A&M, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Mississippi State, VCU, High Point, Mount St. Mary's, College of Charleston, North Carolina A&T, Charlotte, Hampton, Radford and Appalachian State. He made unofficial visits to NC State, Wake Forest and College of Charleston.
ESPN, On3 and Rivals rank Kerr as a four-star, with ESPN placing him at No. 36 at both small forward and in the Southeast Region, plus No. 6 in North Carolina, On3 putting him at No. 76 in the country, No. 19 shooting guard and No. 2 in his state, while Rivals has him at No. 78 in the nation. 247Sports ranks him as a three-star, No. 144 in the United States, No. 31 at his position and No. 8 in North Carolina.
The two made an unofficial visit to South Carolina on Aug. 31, making them a duo in terms of recruiting.
Pitt has not offered either of them, but if they continue to play well as juniors, they'll deserve that scholarship sooner rather than later.
