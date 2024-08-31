Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. Kent State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their uniform for the football season opener vs. Kent State at Acrisure Stadium, with kickoff set for noon.
The Pantehers will wear a typical home uniform, with a mustard yellow helmet and royal blue Pitt script, a royal blue uniform with mustard yellow numbers, Panther head and ACC logo, plus mustard yellow pants, with a royal blue stripe down each side as well as the Nike logo.
Pitt comes into this game against Kent State as -24.5 favorites, with the bookies heavily favoring the home team over the mid-majro.
Redshirt freshman/Alabama transfer Eli Holstein got the start at quarterback and junior/Western Carolina transfer Desmond Reid earned the start at running back for Pitt as new offensive coordinator Kade Bell looks to implement his fast paced, up-tempo spread offense to start out the 2024 season.
The Panthers hold a 7-0 all-time record against the Golden Flashes, with all games taking place in Pittsburgh. The Panthers won all five games at Pitt Stadium, one game at Three Rivers Stadium and the most recent game at Heinz Field in 2003.
Kent State led 3-0 after the first quarter, but Pitt scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, en route to a 43-3 victory. Three of those touchdowns were passes from quarterback Rod Rutherford to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who would eventually win the Walter Camp and Biletnikoff awards.
Pitt is 28-5 against MAC schools all-time, with their last loss coming against Western Michigan in a 44-41 defeat in 2021 at Heinz Field, their only non-conference loss to a Group of 5 school under head coach Pat Narduzzi (2015-Present).
Pitt will play two more MAC teams in the future in Central Michigan on September 6, 2025 and Miami (Ohio) on September 5, 2026.
The Panthers have also won their past four home openers. This includes wins against FCS programs Austin Peay and Wofford in 2020 and 2023, respectively, UMass in 2021 and rival West Virginia in 2022. They last lost a home opener to Virginia in 2019, 30-14.
