Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. West Virginia
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will take on their biggest rival in the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Backyard Brawl in front of a raucous home crowd at Acrisure Stadium, with the program finally revealing the uniform.
The Panthers will wear a typical home uniform, with a mustard yellow helmet and royal blue Pitt script, a royal blue uniform with mustard yellow numbers, Panther head and ACC logo, plus mustard yellow pants, with a royal blue stripe down each side as well as the Nike logo.
They wore this uniform in the season opener win vs. the Kent State Golden Flashes, counter to the white uniforms they wore against the CIncinnati Bearcats on the road last weekend, ending in an historic comeback in the 28-27 victory.
West Virginia lost 34-12 in their season opener on Aug. 31 to rival Penn State, but bouncd back to get their first win of the season, 49-14, vs. FCS program Albany on Sept. 7, also at home.
The Backyard Brawl started between the two schools in 1895 and they've faced off 106 times since then, with Pitt holding a 62-41-3 lead in the rivalry.
The Panthers and Mountaineers faced off every year from 1920-1939 and then after the Second World War, they played every year from 1943-2011, 69 straight seasons, with a home-and-away alternate format from 1962-2011.
Conference realignment put a hold on the rivalry after the 2011 season, as both teams left the now defunct Big East. WVU left for the Big 12 after 2011 and Pitt departed for the ACC after 2012.
The two schools agreed to bring the Backyard Brawl back in 2022 through 2025. They also agreed later on to make another four-year series from 2029-2032.
Pitt and WVU played in front of the largest crowd ever for a sporting event in Pittsburgh with the return of the Backyard Brawl in 2022 at 70,622. Pitt would win that one late on an pick-six from M.J. Devonshire, 38-31.
The Mountaineers came back last year and won 17-6 at Milan Puskar Stadium, as Panthers quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed 8-of-20 passes with three interceptions in the defeat.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Names Honorary Captain vs. West Virginia
- Pitt Students Camp Overnight For Backyard Brawl
- How to Watch: Pitt vs. West Virginia
- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Pepperdine
- Pitt Men's Soccer Takes Down Louisville
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt