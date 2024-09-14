Pitt Students Camp Overnight For Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH -- The anticipation for the Backyard Brawl was so great for some Pitt Panthers fans, that they chose to camp out all night prior to the game at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.
The Panther Pitt, the student section for Pitt football, posted out a tweet with a rumor that some students were camping out at around 9:00 p.m. Friday night and then confirmed it with a picture of four students down at Acrisure Stadium outside Gate C.
Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette went down to Acrisure Stadium and spoke to the four students, who were sophomore Kaylynne Keyrouse, grad student Madeline Cherry, junior Paige Lamson and senior Van Branoff.
They confirmed to Carter that they chose to come early, sleep on towels and stay overnight to get the first seats in the student section.
Students have first come, first served seating, or general admission, meaning that they can sit almost anywhere in the endzone where they all sit and the areas in the upper levels when that is full.
Security will open the gates at Acrisure Stadium two hours prior to kickoff, so those students will have waited more than 14 hours to just get to their seats, 1:30 p.m., and then 16 hours until the game starts at 3:30 p.m.
Buses for students down to Acrisure Stadium start around 3.5 hours prior to kickoff, 11:30 a.m. Students that want to get to the North Shore earlier have a bus pass for Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) that will take them downtown and then they can catch the train, or "T", down to Allegheny Station, near Acrisure Stadium.
Pitt did not sell single game tickets for students for the Backyard Brawl, with the rival West Virginia Mountaineers coming to town, instead having students buy season tickets to get a chance to watch the game.
The game itself is a sellout and may have a chance to break the Pittsburgh sporting attendance record, which it did when 70,622 fans saw Pitt defeat West Virginia, 38-31, thanks to a late pick-six from M.J. Devonshire.
