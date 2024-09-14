Pitt Students Camp Overnight For Backyard Brawl

Some dedicated #Pitt fans are camping out in front of Acrisure Stadium before the #BackyardBrawl with #WVU.



(From LtR) Sophomore Kaylynne Keyrouse, grad student Madeline Cherry, junior Paige Lamson and senior Van Branoff.



Van said he just got a toe amputated, but they’re… pic.twitter.com/J0540XpOd2