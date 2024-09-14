Pitt Names Honorary Captain vs. West Virginia
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers named their honorary captain vs. the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Backyard Brawl in former offensive lineman Mike McGlynn.
McGlynn committed to Pitt out of Austintown Fitch High School in Youngstown, Ohio in the Class of 2003, redshirting his first collegiate season.
He would play all 12 games in 2004, starting the last eight games at right tackle, while also serving as the long snapper for field goals and extra points. His play helped Pitt secure a share of the Big East title and also a BCS Bowl berth in the Fiesta Bowl.
McGlynn continued to start the next three seasons for the Panthers, not missing a single game. His senior season saw him help freshman star running back LeSean McCoy finish with 14 rushing touchdowns and 1,328 yards on the ground, which rank seventh and 10th most, respectively, in a season in program history.
He also played a role in Pitt upsetting then ranked No. 2 West Virginia at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, 13-9, on Dec. 1, 2007, shattering their rival's dream of playing in the BCS National Championship game.
McGlynn earned himself a spot to play in the Senior Bowl and then the Philadelphia Eagles selected him with the No. 109 overall pick in the Fourth Round of the 2008 NFL Draft.
He only played in four games as a rookie and didn't play in 2009 after suffering a torn hamstring in the playoffs the prior season. He would play in all 16 games and started 14 at center in 2010, helping the Eagles get back to the playoffs.
The Eagles cut McGlynn before the 2011 season, allowing the Cincinnati Bengals to claim him off waivers. He played in seven games for the Bengals and started four contests at guard.
The Indianapolis Colts signed him that offseason and he would start all 16 games at right guard in 2012 and then played in 15 games, while starting 14 contests in 2013.
McGlynn played 14 games and started 13 contests at left guard for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014 and then played 12 games for the New Orleans Saints in his final season in the NFL in 2015.
He is currently the head football coach of Lake Minneola High School, about 25 miles west of Orlando.
