Pitt Names Honorary Captain vs. West Virginia

Tomorrow’s honorary captain is @Greezy_75!!



•Offensive Lineman at Pitt – 2003 – 2007



•4 Year Letterman



•Played on Two Bowl Teams – Continental Tire and Fiesta



•Two-Time Ed Conway Award Winner 2004-2005



•Played in the Senior Bowl



•Drafted in the 4th Round of the 2008… pic.twitter.com/As6UE9im8c