Pitt, West Virginia Sell Out Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers matchup on Sept. 14 at Acrisure Stadium officially sold out, according to Pitt Football on Twitter.
The Backyard Brawl started between the two schools in 1895 and they've faced off 106 times since then, with Pitt holding a 62-41-3 lead in the rivalry.
The Panthers and Mountaineers faced off every year from 1920-1939 and then after the Second World War, they played every year from 1943-2011, 69 straight seasons, with a home-and-away alternate format from 1962-2011.
Conference realignment put a hold on the rivalry after the 2011 season, as both teams left the now defunct Big East. WVU left for the Big 12 after 2011 and Pitt departed for the ACC after 2012.
The two schools agreed to bring the Backyard Brawl back in 2022 through 2025. They also agreed later on to make another four-year series from 2029-2032.
Pitt and WVU played in front of the largest crowd ever for a sporting event in Pittsburgh with the return of the Backyard Brawl in 2022 at 70,622. This year's event has a chance to exceed that number and set the record once again.
That 2022 edition featured as one of the best in the rivalry and served as great restart for the hatred between the two schools. A back-and-forth game in the season opener ended with Panthers defensive back M.J. Devonshire making a pick-six late in the fourth quarter to win the game, 38-31.
WVU took back momentum in the rivalry when they hosted in Week 3 in 2023 on ABC, winning 17-6 in front a raucous crowd at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Former Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec played terribly throughout, completing 8-of-20 passes and throwing for three interceptions.
The Pittsburgh Pirates, the MLB team in the city, also moved their first pitch time against the Kansas City Royals, which takes place the same day at PNC Park on the North Shore, from 6:40 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The cheapest tickets on Stubhub, a ticket exchange and reseller website, start at around $56 and may continue to go up with news that the game is now sold out.
