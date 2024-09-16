Pitt Snap Count vs. West Virginia Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers made a late comeback to defeat their hated rival in the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium.
The win makes it back-to-back wins at home for the Panthers over the Mountaineers for the first time since 1980 and 1982 at Pitt Stadium. It also keeps the Panthers undefeated on the season a a chance to finish without a loss in the non-conference for the first time in program history.
Pitt Snap Count vs. West Virginia
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein-63
Nate Yarnell-1
Running Back
Desmond Reid-47
Derrick Davis Jr.-17
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.-59
Konata Mumpfield-56
Kenny Johnson-46
Censere "C.J." Lee-18
Daejon Reynolds-11
Tight End
Gavin Barthlomew-67
Jake Overman-6
Offensive Lineman
Right Guard BJ Williams-64
Right Tackle Ryan Baer-64
Center Lyndon Cooper-64
Left Tackle Branson Taylor-63
Left Guard Ryan Jacoby-49
Left Guard Jason Collier Jr.-15
Left Tackle Terrence Enos Jr.-1
Defense
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Nate Matlack-65
Jimmy Scott-57
Sincere Edwards-20
Chief Borders-15
Defensive Tackle
Nick James-40
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-35
Nakhi Johnson-29
Elliot Donald-19
Francis Brewu-15
Linebacker
Brandon George-79
Kyle Louis-78
Rasheem Biles-62
Braylan Lovelace-19
Jordan Bass-1
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy-63
Rashad Battle-57
Tamon Lynum-36
Safety
Donovan McMillon-72
Javon McIntyre-48
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-38
Cruce Brookins-9
The offense snap count stayed relatively the same against West Virginia as it was for Cincinnati. The biggest change was that sixth year Ryan Jacoby came back to the starting lineup over fellow sixth year Jason Collier Jr. at left guard.
Panthers offensive linemen in redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper, redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer and sophomore BJ Williams played all 64 snaps at center, right tackle and right guard respectively. Redshirt senior Branson Taylor played 63 snaps at left tackle, missing one with a minor injury, which saw redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr. come in for a play. Jacoby played 49 snaps, but Collier came in for 15 snaps, when he had to sit for a minute with an injury.
Sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles earned his first career start at money linebacker and had the most snaps as well at 62. Sophomore Braylan Lovelace, who started the first two games at money linebacker, played just 19 snaps in the win.
The Backyard Brawl will take place again next season on Sept. 13, 2025 in Morgantown, W.Va.
