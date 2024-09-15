Pitt HC Calls Out Refs After Win
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi got his second win the Backyard Brawl, after his team mounted a late comeback to win 34-31.
The Panthers not only had to face a tough comeback once again, but according to Narduzzi, they also had to face the referees as well.
Narduzzi had an issue with a late hit out of bounds call on sixth year linebacker Brandon George against West Virginia senior quarterback Garrett Greene, that helped set up a field goal early in the fourth quarter for a 27-24 lead.
He also had an issue with a no call on the Mountaineers next possesion when Greene threw a pass to redshirt senior wide receiver Justin Robinson for a touchdown.
Replay shows that Robinson had his hand in the face mask of Panthers redshirt sophomore defensive back Ryland Gandy, which is offensive pass inteference, but the referees did not call it.
“I think our DBs, did a heck of a job, period,” Narduzzi said to ESPN reporter Dawn Davenport after the game. “I mean, some of the calls we got, late hit out of bounds. They catch a ball with the hands to the face [of the Pitt defensive back] and I’ve never seen anything like it, you know, wow! We beat West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl and we beat the officials too in one game.”
Narduzzi fielded a question on his comments in post game, confirming that his team got two big victories against a rival and officials from the Big 12, the conference West Virginia was in.
"I'm not going to get into it, Big 12 officials, but I thought there were some calls that I can't wait to watch the videotape," Narduzzi said. But after the game, it's over with. But we had two large victories today.
Pitt struggled with penalties themselves, with 12 for 112 yards, compared to seven for 67 yards for West Virginia, which likely also played a role in Narduzzi making the comments he did.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown disagreed with Narduzzi on him thinking the referees did him wrong and that he'd never blame the officials for a loss.
"I think that's bullshit," Brown said. "I thought the officials we can say what we want to, but the officials, I'm not real pleased with them, either. I don't know about that. You'll never hear me blame the officials or anything like, I disagree with the calls, but it's a really hard game to officiate."
Brown was also mad about a call that saw a touchdown called back early in the fourth quarter after they called holding.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Twitter Reaction to Pitt Win vs. West Virginia
- Pitt Starting Lineup vs. West Virginia
- Watch: Pitt Returns Blocked Punt for TD
- Pitt Inactive Players vs. West Virginia
- Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. West Virginia
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt