Twitter Reaction to Pitt Win vs. West Virginia
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers were down by 10 with 4:55 left in regulation, but after two late touchdown drives by redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, Pitt came back and won 38-34.
In the first half, the two teams were even throughout, tied 17-17, with Holstein tossing two touchdowns and the Mountaineer running back duo scoring both of West Virginia's touchdowns.
In the second half, Pitt took the first lead of the half after defensive lineman Maverick Gracio blocked a punt and sixth year linebacker picked up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown, giving Pitt a 24-17 lead.
But this blocked punt ignited West Virginia as they would score 17 unanswered points. Running back CJ Donaldson would score his second touchdown of the game, this time on the ground, tying the game up. Then after a West Virginia field goal to take a 27-24 lead, Greene would toss his second touchdown pass of the game. A touchdown pass to Justin Robinson gave the Mountaineers a commanding 34-24 lead with 4:55 left.
Holstein would then respond with two clutch touchdown drives for the Panthers. On the first of the two drives, he hit Daejon Reynolds in the endzone, with two West Virginia players drapped all over him.
After a stop by the Pitt defense, Holstein drove the Panthers all the way to the one-yard line with his legs and arm. But, after his helmet fell off on his last rush, quarterback Nate Yarnell had to sub in for Holstein and hand the ball off to running back Derrick Davis for the touchdown.
Pitt led 38-34 and didn't let the Mountaineers go anywhere on their final possession. Greene went 0-4 with a pick to end the game for the Mountaineers.
