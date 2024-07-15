Pitt Team/Player Ratings EA Sports CFB 25
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers feature in thew new EA Sports College Football 25 video game and with the game's release, players and team ratings were revealed.
Pitt Football Team Rating
Overall: 80
Offense: 76
Defense: 78
Pitt Football Players No. 1-10
No. 1 FS Javon McIntyre-85 overall
No. 2 C Terrence Moore-84 overall
No. 3 C Lyndon Cooper-84 overall
No. 4 SS Donovan McMillon-84 overall
No. 5 HB Rodney Hammond Jr.-84 overall
No. 6 MLB Brandon George-82 overall
No. 7 WR Konata Mumpfield-82 overall
No. 8 RE Nate Matlack-81 overall
No. 9 HB Desmond Reid-81 overall
No. 10 LT Branson Taylor-80 overal
Pitt Football Players No. 11-20
No. 11 TE Gavin Bartholomew-80 overall
No. 12 LG Ryan Jacoby-79 overall
No. 13 QB Eli Holstein-78 overall
No. 14 QB Nate Yarnell-78 overall
No. 15 LT Terrence Enos Jr.-78 overall
No. 16 LOLB Jordan Bass-77 overall
No. 17 DT Nakhi Johnson-77 overall
No. 18 LB Keye Thompson-77 overall
No. 19 LE Nate Temple-77 overal
No. 20 WR Daejon Reynolds-76 overall
Pitt Football Players No. 21-30
No. 21 RT Ryan Baer-76 overall
No. 22 LE David Ojiegbe-76 overall
No. 23 FS Phillip O’Brien Jr.-76 overall
No. 24 WR Censere Lee-76 overall
No. 25 RT Jackson Brown-75 overall
No. 26 HB Daniel Carter-75 overall
No. 27 RG Isaiah Montgomery-75 overall
No. 28 RG BJ Williams-75 overall
No. 29 CB J. Joseph-75 overall (Not a real Player)
No. 30 HB Montravius Lloyd-75 overall
Pitt Football Player No, 31-40
No. 31 WR Raphael “Poppi” Williams Jr.- 75 overall
No. 32 HB Derrick Davis Jr.-75 overall
No. 33 ROLB Kyle Louis-74 overall
No. 34 TE Jake Overman-74 overall
No. 35 DT Nick James-74 overall
No. 36 MLB Braylan Lovelace-74 overall
No. 37 LE M. Bradley-74 overall (Not a real Player)
No. 38 CB Ryland Gandy-74 overall
No. 39 DT Sean FitzSimmons-74 overall
No. 40 ROLB Rasheem Biles-74 overall
Pitt Football Players No. 41-50
No. 41 CB Rashad Battle-74 overall
No. 42 K Ben Sauls-74 overall
No. 43 TE Jake Renda-74 overall
No. 44 RE Chief Borders-74 overall
No. 45 CB Tamon Lynum-73 overall
No. 46 WR Kenny Johnson-73 overall
No. 47 CB Noah Biglow-73 overall
No. 48 CB Jaremiah Anglin Jr.-73 overall
No. 49 CB J. Dial-73 overall (Not a real player)
No. 50 SS Cruce Brookins-73 overall
Pitt Football Players No. 51-60
No. 51 QB Ty Dieffenbach-72 overall
No. 52 WR Che Nwabuko-71 overall
No. 53 LG Jason Collier Jr.-71 overall
No. 54 FS G. Drummond-70 overall (not a real player)
No. 55 LT F. Daley-70 overall (not a real player)
No. 56 FS Jesse Anderson-70 overall
No. 57 P Caleb Junko-70 overall
No. 58 LT Ryan Caretta-70 overall
No. 59 RE Maverick Gracio-69 overall
No. 60 WR Zion Fowler-El-69 overall
Pitt Football Players No. 61-70
No. 61 RE K. Jones-69 overall (Not a real player)
No. 62 DT Francis Brewu-69 overall
No. 63 WR Lamar Seymore-68 overall
No. 64 RT Tai Ray-68 overall
No. 65 QB Julian Dugger-68 overall
No. 66 ROLB Cameron Lindsey-68 overall
No. 67 LE Sincere Edwards-68 overall
No. 68 DT P. Wright-68 overall (Not a real player)
No. 69 DT L. Buckley-67 overall (Not a real player)
No. 70 CB K. Duvernay-67 overall (Not a real player)
Pitt Football Players No. 71-82
No. 71 MLB Jeremiah Marcelin-66 overall
No. 72 HB Juelz Goff-66 overall
No. 73 LG T. Lathan-66 overall (Not a real player)
No. 74 CB Nigel Mayard-66 overall
No. 75 MLB Davin Brewton-66 overall
No. 76 WR Cameron Monteiro-66 overall
No. 77 K Samuel Carpenter-65 overall
No. 78 LOLB Nick Lapi-65 overall
No. 79 WR R. Renfro-61 overall (Not a real player)
No. 80 K P. Blakenship-61 overall (Not a real player)
No. 81 TE (LS) Nilay Upadhyayula-59 overall
No. 82 QB David Lynch-52 overall (Walk-On)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Chicago White Sox Draft Pitt LHP Phil Fox
- Tampa Bay Rays Draft Pitt Pitcher Ryan Andrade
- Pitt Men's Soccer Signs Swiss Defender Niklas Sørensen
- Pitt Duo Continues Summer League Dominance
- Pitt News: Vikings WR Jordan Addison Arrested Near LAX
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt