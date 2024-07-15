Pitt Team/Player Ratings EA Sports CFB 25

Inside The Panthers

The Pitt Panthers have their team and player ratings revealed with the release of EA Sports College Football 25

Dominic Campbell

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers feature in thew new EA Sports College Football 25 video game and with the game's release, players and team ratings were revealed.

Pitt Football Team Rating

Overall: 80
Offense: 76
Defense: 78

Pitt Football Players No. 1-10

No. 1 FS Javon McIntyre-85 overall
No. 2 C Terrence Moore-84 overall
No. 3 C Lyndon Cooper-84 overall
No. 4 SS Donovan McMillon-84 overall
No. 5 HB Rodney Hammond Jr.-84 overall
No. 6 MLB Brandon George-82 overall
No. 7 WR Konata Mumpfield-82 overall
No. 8 RE Nate Matlack-81 overall
No. 9 HB Desmond Reid-81 overall
No. 10 LT Branson Taylor-80 overal

Pitt Football Players No. 11-20

No. 11 TE Gavin Bartholomew-80 overall
No. 12 LG Ryan Jacoby-79 overall
No. 13 QB Eli Holstein-78 overall
No. 14 QB Nate Yarnell-78 overall
No. 15 LT Terrence Enos Jr.-78 overall
No. 16 LOLB Jordan Bass-77 overall
No. 17 DT Nakhi Johnson-77 overall
No. 18 LB Keye Thompson-77 overall
No. 19 LE Nate Temple-77 overal
No. 20 WR Daejon Reynolds-76 overall

Pitt Football Players No. 21-30

No. 21 RT Ryan Baer-76 overall
No. 22 LE David Ojiegbe-76 overall
No. 23 FS Phillip O’Brien Jr.-76 overall
No. 24 WR Censere Lee-76 overall
No. 25 RT Jackson Brown-75 overall
No. 26 HB Daniel Carter-75 overall
No. 27 RG Isaiah Montgomery-75 overall
No. 28 RG BJ Williams-75 overall
No. 29 CB J. Joseph-75 overall (Not a real Player)
No. 30 HB Montravius Lloyd-75 overall

Pitt Football Player No, 31-40

No. 31 WR Raphael “Poppi” Williams Jr.- 75 overall
No. 32 HB Derrick Davis Jr.-75 overall
No. 33 ROLB Kyle Louis-74 overall
No. 34 TE Jake Overman-74 overall
No. 35 DT Nick James-74 overall
No. 36 MLB Braylan Lovelace-74 overall
No. 37 LE M. Bradley-74 overall (Not a real Player)
No. 38 CB Ryland Gandy-74 overall
No. 39 DT Sean FitzSimmons-74 overall
No. 40 ROLB Rasheem Biles-74 overall

Pitt Football Players No. 41-50

No. 41 CB Rashad Battle-74 overall
No. 42 K Ben Sauls-74 overall
No. 43 TE Jake Renda-74 overall
No. 44 RE Chief Borders-74 overall
No. 45 CB Tamon Lynum-73 overall
No. 46 WR Kenny Johnson-73 overall
No. 47 CB Noah Biglow-73 overall
No. 48 CB Jaremiah Anglin Jr.-73 overall
No. 49 CB J. Dial-73 overall (Not a real player)
No. 50 SS Cruce Brookins-73 overall

Pitt Football Players No. 51-60

No. 51 QB Ty Dieffenbach-72 overall
No. 52 WR Che Nwabuko-71 overall
No. 53 LG Jason Collier Jr.-71 overall
No. 54 FS G. Drummond-70 overall (not a real player)
No. 55 LT F. Daley-70 overall (not a real player)
No. 56 FS Jesse Anderson-70 overall
No. 57 P Caleb Junko-70 overall
No. 58 LT Ryan Caretta-70 overall
No. 59 RE Maverick Gracio-69 overall
No. 60 WR Zion Fowler-El-69 overall

Pitt Football Players No. 61-70

No. 61 RE K. Jones-69 overall (Not a real player)
No. 62 DT Francis Brewu-69 overall
No. 63 WR Lamar Seymore-68 overall
No. 64 RT Tai Ray-68 overall 
No. 65 QB Julian Dugger-68 overall
No. 66 ROLB Cameron Lindsey-68 overall 
No. 67 LE Sincere Edwards-68 overall
No. 68 DT P. Wright-68 overall (Not a real player)
No. 69 DT L. Buckley-67 overall (Not a real player)
No. 70 CB K. Duvernay-67 overall (Not a real player)

Pitt Football Players No. 71-82

No. 71 MLB Jeremiah Marcelin-66 overall 
No. 72 HB Juelz Goff-66 overall
No. 73 LG T. Lathan-66 overall (Not a real player)
No. 74 CB Nigel Mayard-66 overall
No. 75 MLB Davin Brewton-66 overall
No. 76 WR Cameron Monteiro-66 overall
No. 77 K Samuel Carpenter-65 overall
No. 78 LOLB Nick Lapi-65 overall
No. 79 WR R. Renfro-61 overall (Not a real player)
No. 80 K P. Blakenship-61 overall (Not a real player) 
No. 81 TE (LS) Nilay Upadhyayula-59 overall
No. 82 QB David Lynch-52 overall (Walk-On)

