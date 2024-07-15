Pitt Duo Continues Summer League Dominance
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers duo of Bub Carrington and Justin Champagnie played their second game as starters on the same NBA Summer League roster with the Washington Wizards, losing 109-91.
However, that didnt stop Carrington and Champagnie from being large contributors for the second straight game.
Champagnie was a force to be reckoned with on the glass, as he finished the game with 19 points and 7 rebounds in 29 and a half minutes. He also was able to notch two blocks, an assist and a steal as the starting small forward for the Wizards.
Carrington picked up right where left off, scoring 18 points in 34 minutes. Adding another 5 assists and 4 rebounds, Carrington was the point guard for the majority of the game for the Wizards. Carrington unfortunately had a very inefficient night, shooting just 5 of 16 from the field, 4 of 10 from three and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Although worrying, Carrington was consistently able to bounce back from his worse nights and shoot efficiently in following matchups.
For the second night in a row, the duo led the team in points, with Champagnie taking the first spot and Carrington second. In their win against the Hawks, Carrington led the scoring and Champagnie had the second-most.
While not the near double-double that Carrington had in the first game, this game begins to prove that Carrington's performance in game one was not a fluke. He will face his first real competition when the season starts in October, but playing against men who will get NBA opportunities has proven to not shake Carrington too much.
One intangible that has shown through both players is their confidence, with Champagnie's driving to the hoop and Carrington's three-point shot showing the Wizards faithful their fearless playstyles.
They've also played well as a duo, with Champagnie's first points coming on a finger-roll layup via a setup pass by Carrington.
They'll get another chance to prove themselves to be NBA contributors on Tuesday at 8:30PM as the Wizards take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Notably, the trade that landed the 14th pick the Wizards used to select Carrington was from the Trail Blazers, who also gave the Wizards Malcolm Brogdon in return for Deni Avdija.
