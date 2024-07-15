Tampa Bay Rays Draft Pitt Pitcher Ryan Andrade
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers right-handed pitcher Ryan Andrade made his childhood dreams a reality, as the Tampa Bay Rays took him with the No. 216 pick in the Seventh Round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
Andrade pitched one season for the Panthers in 2024, starting a program-high 15 games. He had a 2-5 record, a 7.29 ERA and allowed 51 earned runs in 63.0 innings pitched. He also allowed an opponent batting average of .290, 72 hits, 12 doubles, three triples and a team-high 15 home runs, while making a team-high 72 strikeouts.
While there were some poor outings, Andrade pitched two of the best games for the Panthers last season.
His best game of the year came at home against No. 8 Florida State on May 10, where he pitched 7.0 shutout innings, while allowing just three hits and three walks and striking out eight FSU batters in a 1-0 win.
Andrade also had a great performance in his previous start against Notre Dame on the road on May 3, where he pitched 7.1 innings, allowing just five hits, two walks and one earned run, while making seven strikeouts en route to a 3-1 victory.
He came to Pitt after two seasons at Rhode Island, where he pitched out of the bullpen. His work as a sophomore in the 2023 season saw him pitch 33.0 innings, make 20 apperances and seven saves en route to All-Atlantic 10 Second Team honors.
Andrade had a good performance at the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to 643 Charts. He ranked first among all pitchers on day two with atop spin rate of 2808. He also ranked third with an induced vertical break on his fastball of 20.8 andranked fourth with a spin rate of 2779 on his breaking balls.
MLB Pipeline rated him as the No. 249 overall prospect in the 2024 MLB Draft Class, giving him scouting grades of 40 overall, 55 for his fastball, 50 for his slider, 45 for both his curveball and changeup and a 40 for his control.
"While he has the repertoire to do so, for Andrade to be able to start at the next level, he’s going to have to harness his stuff more effectively and throw more strikes," the scouting report read. "His 6.1 walks per nine with the Panthers this spring represent a career low, but a team that thinks they can help him with his command could have a mid-round steal on their hands, knowing his stuff could tick up in shorter stints as a reliever."
Andrade is the second Pitt pitcher to earn a draft selection so far, with right-hander Phil Fox going to the Chicago White Sox in the same round.
Pitt has had three players earn draft selections in the past two seasons. This includes catcher Tatem Levins, who the Seattle Mariners took in the Eighth Round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and right-handed pitchers Logan Evans and Billy Simmons, who the Seattle Mariners took in the 12th Round and the Cincinnati Reds took in the 15th Round of the 2023 MLB Draft, respectively.
