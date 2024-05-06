Pitt Makes Top 4 Ahead of 4-Star Commitment
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have recruited one of the best defensive back prospects with great intent over the past few years and it has surely worked in their favor recently.
Elijah Dotson, who plays for Belleville High School, a suburb of Detroit, Mich., spoke to Steve Wiltfong of On3 and placed Pitt in his top four schools, along with rival Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State.
Dotson announced last week that he will commit on May 18, but his top eight list, which featured Illinois, Kansas, Purdue and Tennessee, he trimmed down to just those four schools.
Pitt was Dotson's first offer, as secondary coach Archie Collins recruits the Detroit area heavily. He also recently wore Pitt gloves to a camp back in April, showing his love for the program.
Dotson has also made many visits to Pitt, including in late March and for the Spring game just a few weeks ago.
“They have done a great job," Dotson told Wiltfong. "Pitt has been with me from the beginning, we have built a relationship throughout this whole process and the coaches make me feel like a priority.”
All four schools have a shot, according to what Dotson said to Wilftong. Penn State have recruited him for a long time as well, Michigan just won the National Title and Michigan State has shown great interest in him over these past few months under the new staff.
247Sports, On3 and Rivals all rate Dotson as a four-star. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 7 recruit in Michigan and No. 44 at the safety position, while On3 has him No. 4 in the state and the No. 14 athlete, both for the Class of 2025, respectively.
Dotson is an incredible athlete, starring at both wide receiver and as a defensive back. He made 43 catches, while also accruing 1,653 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns on offense, as well as making 66 tackles, three interceptions and breaking up 11 passes on defense.
247Sports has three recruiting insiders in Allen Trieu, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich who have given "Crystal Ball" predictions that Dotson will chose the Panthers. On3 has a recruiting predcition machine that also has Dotson going to Pitt.
Dotson did confirm to Wiltfong that there is a school that stands out above the rest, but that he still needs time to consider his option.
“There is a school that has an edge,” Dotson said. “I feel good about each of the four schools and I like coaches, but there is a school I do like a little more. There are still some things I have to think about to make sure, but I do have a feeling.”
