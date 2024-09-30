Inside The Panthers

Pitt vs. North Carolina Depth Chart Revealed

Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their game vs. North Carolina.

Dominic Campbell

North Carolina Tar Heels Drake Maye (10) gets sacked by Pittsburgh Panthers Samuel Okunlola (8) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 23, 2023.
North Carolina Tar Heels Drake Maye (10) gets sacked by Pittsburgh Panthers Samuel Okunlola (8) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 23, 2023. / Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their ACC opener on the road vs. the North Carolina Tar Heels on Oct. 5 with a noon kickoff.

The depth chart is the same for Pitt as its been the past two games against West Virginia and Youngstown State.

Pitt comes into this matchup 4-0 after they blewout Kent State 55-24 in the season opener on Aug. 31 and FCS opponent Youngstown State, 73-17, on Sept. 21. They also made comeback victories over Cincinnati on the road on Sept. 7, 28-27, and rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home on Sept. 14, 38-34.

The 4-0 record is the first time that the Panthers have finished undefeated in non-conference play and also the first 4-0 start since 2000.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. North Carolina

Offense

Quarterback 
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Derrick Davis Jr.
Daniel Carter

Wide Receiver 
Kenny Johnson  
Censere "C.J." Lee 

Wide Receiver 
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or 
Benny Haselrig

Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds

Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas 

Left Tackle
Branson Taylor
Terrence Enos Jr. 

Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby 
Jason Collier Jr. 

Center
Lyndon Cooper 
Terrence Moore 

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta 

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery 

Defense 

Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or 
Maverick Gracio

Defensive Tackle
Nakhi Johnson OR 
Francis Brewu OR
Anthony Johnson

Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR 
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald


Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass

Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson

Money Linebacker 
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles

Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr. 

Cornerback 
Ryland Gandy 
Tamon Lynum

Cornerback 
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or 
Tamarion Crumpley 

Specialists

Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess

Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula 
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield

Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published |Modified
Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Follow Dominic Campbell on Twitter.

Home/Football