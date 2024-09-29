Pitt Continues Receiving Votes in AP, Coaches Polls
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers didn't play a football game this past weekend, but they still continue to receive votes in both the AP and the Coaches Polls.
Pitt received 51 points in the US LSBM Coaches Poll, the second most of any team outside the top 25, just behind Boise State at 103.
The Coaches Poll has a voting process system that gives 25 points to the team in first place and then a point less for each spot through No. 25.
Pitt is one of six ACC teams to receive votes in the Coaches Poll. This includes three ranked teams in No. 8 Miami and No. 14 Clemson moving up one spot after wins and No. 22 Louisville dropping five spots after a loss to Notre Dame. Duke also received 22 points, SMU got 14 points and Boston College had six points as well.
The AP Poll also had Pitt receiving the second most votes at 42, an improvement of 37 points last week. Miami dropped one spot to No. 8, Clemson moved up two spots to No. 15, Louisville dropped seven spots to No. 22, Boston College had 18 points and SMU had four points for other ACC schools receiving votes.
The Panthers are 4-0 after they blewout Kent State 55-24 in the season opener on Aug. 31 and FCS opponent Youngstown State, 73-17, on Sept. 21. They also made comeback victories over Cincinnati on the road on Sept. 7, 28-27, and rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home on Sept. 14, 38-34.
Pitt scored 70 points for the first time since a 77-7 blowout of FCS opponent New Hampshire on Sept. 25, 2021.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein completed 16-of-24 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns, while also making nine carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
He would have had 100 yards, if not for taking a 17-yard sack, but still finished with the most rushing yards for a Pitt quarterback since Chad Voytik, when he had 118 yards on 19 carries in a 21-16 win vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 16, 2014.
The 4-0 record is the first time that the Panthers have finished undefeated in non-conference play and also the first 4-0 start since 2000.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt vs. North Carolina TV Channel Revealed
- Preview: Pitt Volleyball Faces No. 13 Georgia Tech
- Pitt Basketball Hosting 2026 4-Star F
- Pitt Announces Ticket Discount Honoring Larry Fitzgerald
- Pitt Women's Basketball Names 2024-25 Team Captains
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt