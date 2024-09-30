Pitt Football Offers Peters Township 2026 ATH
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers always look to find talent in the WPIAL and offered a local, rising star, that would feature as a strong addition for the future of the defense.
Reston Lehman, a Class of 2026 athlete that plays tight end, edge rusher and outside linebacker, announced on Twitter that he received an offer from Pitt. Defensive line coach Tim Daoust made the offer, with Pitt seeing him on the defensive line, as he also posted a picture of defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
He's visited Pitt twice this season for gameday, coming to Acrisure Stadium for the 55-24 blowout of Kent State in the season opener on Aug. 31 and then the Backyard Brawl, a comeback 38-34 victory over West Virginia.
Lehman has featured mostly at edge and has excelled for Peters Township these past two seasons, as they're 5-1 in 2024 and they won the WPIAL 5A Title. 43-17 over Pine-Richland, and made the PIAA 5A Title game, losing to Imhotep Charter 38-13.
He uses his quickness to beat his blockers, tackling running backs in the backfield or sacking the quarterback, while also doing well in the pass defense, breaking up quarterback passes and also making an interception or two, as he can play at outside linebacker too.
His 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame allows him to excel at both edge rusher and linebacker, making him difficult for opponents to plan around.
Lehman took a visit to Penn State this weekend, watching them defeat Illinois 21-7 at Beaver Stadium, receiving an offer from them.
He also holds offers from ACC foe Boston College, plus MAC schools in Akron, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Miami (Ohio).
Lehman works with a great teammate in senior and Stanford commit in the Class of 2025 in Mickey Vaccarello, a three-star linebacker that plays for Peters Township.
No recruiting sites have ranked him yet, but if his play continues on throughout 2024, he'll continue to earn more offers and
Pitt senior defensive back Donovan McMillon played for Peters Township and transferred back home after two seasons at Florida in 2021 and 2022.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB (West Virginia Commit)
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top 6)
