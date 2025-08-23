Pitt vs West Virginia Backyard Brawl May Not Go Anywhere
The Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virgnia Mountaineers playing each other in the Backyard Brawl every year makes for one of the best rivarly games in college football. Unfortunately, the next time the classic matchup will be played after this season isn't until 2029.
In a recent press conference, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker answered questions from the media, including one about the future of the Backyard Brawl.
Baker says he reached out to Pitt's athletic director to extend the series.
"We're looking at a lot of things when we look at scheduling," Baker said.
He mentioned how the goals of schedule making are to make a schedule that helps West Virginia's chances of making the College Football Playoffs and one that brings people into Morgantown and sells tickets. Promoting tourism for the state of West Virginia was a factor of highest importance.
The question about the Backyard Brawl came packaged with one about the SEC's recent changes to their scheduling, making it so every school in the conference is mandated to play nine teams in the conference rather than eight.
West Virgnia, a Big 12 school, is scheduled to play SEC powerhouse Alabama in 2026 and 2027. The SEC's new scheduling rules could leave one of those games canceled and allow a different school, such as Pitt, to play West Virginia instead.
At the ACC Media Days, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi also spoke briefly about the Backyard Brawl. His comments about reigniting the Penn State rivalry got the most attention, but he also mentioned the importance of the Backyard Brawl.
Narduzzi made a point about how with the ACC expanding across the country, playing teams in close proximity is important to keep fan and player interest, even if those teams are in a difference conference.
Pitt is currently winning the all-time matchup vs. West Virginia 56-36-2, with an away record of 19-15-2. The first Backyard Brawl was played in 1895, when Pitt was known as the Western University of Pennsylvania.
The most recent Backyard Brawl was one of the most electric games of the season. Pitt erased a ten point deficit in the final minutes of the game to end with another win.
This season's Backyard Brawl will be played at Morgantown on Sept. 13. With Pitt looking promising this season and West Virginia hungry for another win against their rival, it will likely be another great game. Hopefully there will be much more Backyard Brawls to come in the fuuture.
