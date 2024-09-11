Volleyball: No. 1 Pitt Headed to Top 25 Matchup
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 1 Pitt Panthers volleyball team will take on a great opponent in the No. 23 USC Trojans in Los Angeles in primetime.
Pitt Volleyball 2024 Season
Pitt went into Eugene, Ore. and swept then ranked No. 10 Oregon on Aug. 30 and then the same with Long Beach State on Aug. 31. They then took on Buffalo at Fitzgerald Field House on Sept. 3 and swept them as well.
The Panthers' victory over the Ducks got them their first season opener win since 2021, when they took down then ranked No. 23 Rice Owls at the Carolina Classic in Columbia, S.C.
Pitt didn't just start the season undefeated, they also completely domianted in their victories as well. They held all three opponents below .200 hitting, with Oregon at .186, Buffalo at .026 and Long Beach State at .011.
They managed to get the No. 1 ranking for the first time in program history, as the other three 2023 Final Four teams in Texas, Nebraska and Wisconsin, all suffered defeat.
Pitt brought back five starters and four All-Americans from last season in sophomores, outside hitter Torrey Stafford and National Freshman of the Year/right side hitter Olvia Babcock, seniors in setter Rachel Fairbanks and libero/defensive specialist Emmy Klika, plus sixth year outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez.
They also have middle blockers in redshirt junior Bre Kelley, who returned after suffering a season-ending ankle injury last season, and freshmen in Ryla Jones, who also starts, plus Bianca Garibaldi and Dalia Vîrlan from Argentina and Romania, respectively.
Other Pitt players to account for include serve specialists in graduate student outside hitter Cat Flood and liberos/defensive specialists in freshman Mallorie Meyer and junior Dillyn Griffin, as well as senior setter and Texas A&M transfer Nisa Buzlutepe and sophomore outside hitter Blaire Bayless, as well as
Pitt vs. USC History
USC won the first three matchups of the series, both in Los Angeles in 1989 and then at the Ball State Nike Classic in 2002.
The Panthers got their first win over the Trojans last season in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament at the Petersen Events Center.
USC took the first set, but Pitt would take the final three sets to make their fourth straight Sweet 16.
Babcock had a great game for the Panthers, leading with both 16 kills and 12 digs for a double-double and finished second with six blocks.
USC Outlook
USC started out the season with back-to-back wins against a good Pepperdine team in Malibu, Calif. on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31.
They did lose to a great team in then ranked No. 9 Creighton in Omaha, Neb. on Sept. 5, but would take down Kansas State in four sets the day after, Sept. 6.
The Trojans lost their best player last season in First Team All-American outside hitter Skylar Fields, who led Division I with 5.14 kills per set. They also graduated opposite hitter Kalyah Williams and libero/defensive specialist Ellie Snook.
USC brings back two starters in senior setter Mia Tuaniga and redshirt junior middle blocker Tyrah Ariail.
Tuaniga possesses a top-spin serve, like Babcock, and played with her this summer on the USA Team as they played at the NORCECA Women’s Final Six Pan American Cup, June 26-30 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The roster featured the best collegiate players in the country, with Tuaniga as one of the main setters, with Fairbanks as an alternate and not making the roster.
Ariali leads the Trojans with 19.0 total blocks and 1.46 blocks per set, while Tuaniga is averaging 11.46 assists per set this season, leads with six service aces and is tied for third with 14.0 blocks.
USC brought in a big time transfer in graduate student Ally Batenhorst, who spent her first three seasons at Nebraska, defeating Pitt twice in the Final Four in 2021 and 2023. She leads USC 64.5 points, 4.30 per set, 53 kills, 3.45 per set, and tied for third with Tuaniga with 14.0 total blocks.
Redshirt sophomore opposite hitter Adonia Faumuina missed all of last year with an injury, but is back for the Trojans. She is third on the team with 39 kills, 3.25 per set, second with a .283 hitting percentage and has 12.0 total blocks.
Outside hitter London Wijay made the Pac-12 Freshman Team and was a Pac-12 Honorable Mention last season. She's improved as a sophomore, second with both 47 kills, 3.13 per set, and 40 digs, 2.47 per set, and is tied with Batenhorst with four services aces, second best on the team.
One of USC's best players is freshman middle blocker Favor Ayanwu, who has stepped up in the absence of senior middle blocker Lindsey Miller, who has not played this season after starting all 31 matches in 2023.
Ayanwu leads USC with a .338 hitting percetage, is second with 16.0 total blocks, and also has 31 kills, 2.07 per set.
The Trojans have two junior liberos/defensive specialists that have played almost every set in Gaia Trubint, who is first on the team with 69 digs, 4.60 per set, and Megan Verbeist, who is third with 37 digs, 2.64 per set.
How to Watch
No. 1 Pitt volleyball and No. 23 USC will tip-off at 9:00 p.m. (EST) or 6:00 p.m. in Los Angeles.
The Big Ten Network will broadcast the match. as USC, along with Oregon, Washington and UCLA, joined the conference from the Pac-12 this offseason.
