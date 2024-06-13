Pitt Football Puts Four on Preseason ACC Team
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had a poor 2023 season, but still managed to have players earn recognition heading into the 2024 season for their talents.
Pitt placed four players on the Phil Steele ACC Preseason Team, in senior defenisve back Donovan McMillon, sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson, senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield and redshirt senior offensive lineman Branson Taylor.
McMillon made the First Team as a safety, Johnson made Third Team as a kick returner, while both Mumpfield and Taylor made it on the Fourth Team as wide receiver and offensive tackle, respectively.
McMillon, who played for nearby Peters Township High School, spent his first two seasons in college at Florida before transferring to Pitt ahead of the 2023 season.
He played in all 12 games, starting eight at strong safety, while making 105 tackles (54 solo), one pass defended and one forced fumble, earning him an All-ACC Honourable Mention. His 105 tackles led the team and finished as the most since Jordan Whitehead had 109 in 2015.
One of McMillon's best games came against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, where he made 18 tackles, the second most of any defensive player under head coach Pat Narduzzi.
Johnson played all 12 games last season as a true freshman, starting three at wide receiver, while making 15 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.
He excelled as a kickoff returner, with 15 returns for 347 yards, 23.1 average, seventh best in the ACC. Johnson also had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against North Carolina, which tied for the longest in the FBS last season. He earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention for his efforts as a kickoff returner.
Mumpfield started all 12 games last season and led Pitt with 44 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns, with the latter two ranking second best on the team, respectively.
Taylor started the first three games at right tackle last season, but when Matt Goncalves went down with a season-ending injury, he started his next eight games at left tackle. He only missed one game last season, away against Notre Dame. He will start at left tackle, while redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer starts at right tackle in 2024.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Volleyball Signs Romanian Middle Blocker Dalia Vîrlan
- Pitt Football Class of 2025 Recruiting Rankings
- HC Pat Narduzzi Discusses Relationship With Pitt
- Pitt Basketball Discovers Opponent for ACC/SEC Challenge
- Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Nearing Hot Seat
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt