Pitt Football Class of 2025 Recruiting Rankings
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have increased their recruiting efforts in June, as they hosted a number of players this past weekend.
They have 11 total commitments in the Class of 2025, including five commitments after the first round of official visits over the last weekend.
All of these commits have a three-star ranking, except for defensive back Elijah Dotson, who holds a four-star ranking from 247Sports.
Rivals has the current Pitt recruitng class at No. 40 overall, 247Sports has them at No. 42 and On3 has them at No. 53. In terms of the ACC, Pitt ranks No. 11 according to both Rivals and 247Sports, plus No. 13 according to On3.
Pitt has two more weekends of official visits, which means that more commitments will come to fill out the Class of 2025 going forward.
Pitt Football Class of 2025 Commitment Rankings
Trevor Sommers (St. Thomas Aquinas/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Commitment Date: Feb. 5
Position: Defensive End
247Sports: No. 99 edge rusher, No. 137 in Florida
On3: No. 103 edge rusher, No. 146 in Florida
Rivals: No. 39 strongside defensive end
Mason Heintschel (Clay/Oregon, Ohio)
Commitment Date: March 24
Position: Quarterback
247Sports: No. 55 quarterback, No. 43 in Ohio
On3: No. 58 quarterback, No. 35 in Ohio
Rivals: No. 32 in Ohio
Bryce Yates (Matoaca/Chesterfield, Va.)
Commitment Date: April 21
Position: Athlete (Wide Receiver)
247Sports: No. 29 athlete, No. 18 in Virginia
On3: No. 144 wide receiver, No. 29 in Virginia
Rivals: No. 34 in Virginia
Shep Turk (Thomas Jefferson/Jefferson Hills, Pa.)
Commitment Date: May 13
Position: Offensive Line, Offensive Tackle
247Sports: No. 43 offensive tackle, No. 15 in Pennsylvania
On3: No. 49 offensive tackle, No. 14 in Pennsylvania
Rivals: No. 25 in Pennsylvania
Tony Kinsler (Spruce Creek/Port Orange, Fla.)
Commitment Date: May 13
Position: Athlete (Wide receiver/running back)
247Sports: No. 111 wide receiver, No. 80 in Florida
On3: No. 30 athlete, No. 53 in Florida
Rivals: No. 19 all-purpose back
Elijah Dotson (Belleville/Belleville, Mich.)
Commitment Date: May 18
Position: Defensive Back
247Sports: No. 24 safety, No. 3 in Michigan
On3: No. 18 athlete, No. 8 in Michigan
Rivals: No. 45 cornerback, No. 6 in Michigan
Max Hunt (Plant/Tampa, Fla.)
Commitment Date: June 8
Position: Tight End
Rivals: Three-Star
Ja'Kyrian Turner (South Sumter/Bushnell, Fla.)
Commitment: June 9
Position: Athlete (Wide Receiver)
247Sports: No. 67 athlete, No. 91 in Florida
On3: No. 85 athlete, No. 144 in Florida
Rivals: Three-Star
Justin Thompson (Our Lady of Good Counsel/Olney, Md.)
Commitment: June 10
Position: Linebacker
247Sports: No. 122 linebacker, No. 34 in Maryland
On3: No. 54 linebacker, No. 17 in Maryland
Rivals: No. 21 in Maryland
Julian Anderson (Blair Academy/Blairstown, N.J.)
Commitment: June 10
Position: Defensive End
247Sports: No. 87 edge rusher, No. 38 in New Jersey
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star
DaMarion Fowlkes (Our Lady of Good Counsel/Olney, Md.)
Commitment: June 10
Position: Wide Receiver
247Sports: No. 85 wide receiver, No. 18 in Maryland
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star
