Steelers DL Gives Encouragement to Former Pitt QB
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett struggled in his two sesaons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but one former teammate gave him some praise.
A Steelers fan asked defensive lineman Cameron Heyward about the "real story behind Kenny Pickett," on Twitter. Heyward responded with, "Kenny is with eagles and the future is still bright."
The Steelers traded Pickett this offseason to the Eagles for a fourth round draft pick, while landing a third round draft pick in return for him.
He struggled with the Steelers, going 14-10 overall and completing 446-of-713 passes, 62.6%, for 4,744 yards and 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in two seasons with the franchise.
Pickett will most certainly serve as backup to quarterback Jalen Hurts next season, with quarterbacks Tanner McKee and Will Grier at third and fourth on the depth chart, respectively.
He came out of Ocean Township High School on Oakhurst, N.J. where he threw for 4,670 yards and 43 touchdowns, while rushing for 873 yards and 17 touchdowns as well.
247Sports rated him the No. 10 pro-style quarterback and No. 13 recruit in New Jersey, Rivals ranked him No. 23 in the state, while ESPN rated him the No. 25 quarterback and No. 21 recruit in New Jersey, all in the Class of 2017, respectively.
Pickett served as one of the best ever Pitt quarterbacks, with his 2021 season featuring as one of the finest by a signal caller in program history.
He completed 334-of-497 passes, 67.2%, for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to seven interceptions, as he led the Panthers to their first 10-win regular season in more than 40 years and their first ACC Championship. His passing yards and passing touchdowns are program records for a season.
Pickett finished his Pitt career with 12,303 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns, both also program records and would earn himself that First Round NFL Draft selection in 2022, with the Steelers taking him at No. 20.
Despite not performing to his best the first two seasons in the NFL, Pickett has a chance to build his career with a new franchise and re-discover the play he had at Pitt.
