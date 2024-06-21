Pitt Hosting 4-Star Commit on Official Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have hosted a number of great recruits on official visits and will continue to do so this weekend.
One player who is currently on their official visit to the program is defensive back Elijah Dotson, the highest rated player in the Class of 2025 for the Panthers. Dotson tweeted twice about going on his official visit with the caption, "back home 🤞🏾💙"
Dotson also posted a picture of his hotel bed, which had a layout of him in a Pitt uniform and his name on the bottom below a Pitt helmet. Next to it is four gatorade bottes, plus candy and chips above it, with a cookie cake that has "H2P" on it with a football too.
He is the only Pitt commitment with a four-star rating, with 247Sports and ESPN both doing so. 247Sports ranks him as the third best recruit in Michigan and No. 24 safety in the Class of 2025, while ESPN gave him a scout grade of "80." They also rank him No. 5 in Michigan, No. 21 athlete and No. 29 in the midwest in the Class of 2025.
Dotson, who plays for Belleville High School, a suburb of Detroit, Mich., chose Pitt over hometown schools in Michigan and Michigan State, plus rival Penn State.
He also made two previous visits to Pitt, which features the Spring Game in 2023 and a spring practice back in March.
On3 and Rivals rank him as a three-star. Rivals has him at No. 6 in Michigan and No. 45 at cornerback, while On3 has him No. 8 in the state and the No. 18 athlete, both for the Class of 2025, respectively.
Secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins recruited Dotson, so he will play at defensive back for the Panthers, most likely at safety. With starters in senior Donovan McMillon and Phillip O'Brien Jr. graduating, expect Dotson to get a chance to start as a true freshman in 2025.
Dotson is an incredible athlete, starring at both wide receiver and as a defensive back. He made 43 catches, while also accruing 1,653 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns on offense, as well as making 66 tackles, three interceptions and breaking up 11 passes on defense.
The Panthers have 13 commitments in the Class of 2025 along with Dotson, as they look to build their program going forward.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits during the first weekend, June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive back Shawn Lee Jr.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Cleveland Cavaliers Select Pitt Star in Mock Draft
- Pitt Men's Soccer Lands Two WPIAL 2024 Recruits
- Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi on the Hot Seat?
- Pitt Basketball Reaches Out to Class of 2026 Wing
- Former Pitt DB Praises Cornerbacks Coach Archie Collins
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt