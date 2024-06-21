Pitt Pitcher Impresses at MLB Draft Combine
PITTSBURGH -- The MLB Draft Combine takes place this week, June 18-23, at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and one Pitt Panthers pitcher has excelled during his time there.
Right-handed pitcher Ryan Andrade put up some impressive stats this week, according to 643 Charts. He ranked first among all pitchers on day two with a top spin rate of 2808. He also ranked third with an induced vertical break on his fastball of 20.8 and ranked fourth with a spin rate of 2779 on his breaking balls.
Andrade pitched one season for the Panthers in 2024, starting a program-high 15 games. He had a 2-5 record, a 7.29 ERA and allowed 51 earned runs in 63.0 innings pitched. He also allowed an opponent batting average of .290, 72 hits, 12 doubles, three triples and a team-high 15 home runs, while making a team-high 72 strikeouts.
While there were some poor outings, Andrade pitched two of the best games for the Panthers last season.
His best game of the year came at home against No. 8 Florida State on May 10, where he pitched 7.0 shutout innings, while allowing just three hits and three walks and striking out eight FSU batters in a 1-0 win.
Andrade also had a great performance in his previous start against Notre Dame on the road on May 3, where he pitched 7.1 innings, allowing just five hits, two walks and one earned run, while making seven strikeouts en route to a 3-1 victory.
He came to Pitt after two seasons at Rhode Island, where he pitched out of the bullpen. His work as a sophomore in the 2023 season saw him pitch 33.0 innings, make 20 apperances and seven saves en route to All-Atlantic 10 Second Team honors.
Pitt has had three players earn draft selections in the past two seasons. This includes catcher Tatem Levins, who the Seattle Mariners took in the Eighth Round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and right-handed pitchers Logan Evans and Billy Simmons, who the Seattle Mariners took in the 12th Round and the Cincinnati Reds took in the 15th Round of the 2023 MLB Draft, respectively.
Andrade will hope that his performance at the MLB Draft Combine gives scouts a chance to see what talents he has that translate to the next level of baseball.
