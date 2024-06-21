Thunder to Take Pitt Star Freshman Guard
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers star freshman guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington has less than a week before the NBA Draft, with many teams vying to take the talented youngster.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic predicted the Oklahoma City Thunder to take Carrington as a lottery pick at No. 12 overall in his latest mock draft.
The Thunder acquired this pick when they traded guard Russell Westbrook to the Rockets for guard Chris Paul, swap rights for a 2025 top 10 protected pick and a 2026 First Round Pick.
Vecenie likes the core of the Thunder, including All-NBA First Team guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, NBA All-Rookie First Team forward Chet Homlgren and wing Jalen Williams
He saw the Thunder potentially moving on from Australian wing Josh Giddey this summer, especially if they don't want to offer him a rookie extension.
That move came true later on,, as the Thunder traded Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for guard Alex Caruso, who earned NBA All-Defensive team honors the past two seasons.
He loved NBA All-Rookie Second Team guard Cason Wallace's work last season, but says that every team needs players that can shoot, pass and dribble like Carrington can.
"Carrington is a monster pull-up shooter and sharp passer, and became an improved defender throughout the season," Vecenie wrote. "...He’s also the youngest high-level college player in the class, not turning 19 until July. Despite that youth, he processes the game exceptionally well."
Carrington does have some NBA Draft analysts picking him to go in the late lottery, attributing what he's done during pre-draft workouts and individual team meetings.
He will also go to the green room at the NBA Draft with his family, as they await his likely First Round selection. Vecenie also expects him to go in the first 20 picks next week.
Carrington had an excellent performance at the NBA Draft Combine, which put him on the radar for a number of draft experts and scouts.
He ran his 3/4 court sprint in 3.28 seconds, ranking sixth best. He also finished ranked tied 12th best with a maximum veritcal jump of 36.5 inches.
Carrington showed off his shooting prowess throughout those drills as well. He shot 21-for-30, 70%, off the dribble, 19-for-25, 76.0%, side-by-side and 20-for-25, 80%, on spot up shooting, all best marks at the combine. He also shot 13-for-25, 52.0%, in the 3-point star drill, tied for eighth best.
He starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
Carrington started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
If he does go in the First Round, Carrington would serve as the first Pitt player to go that early since Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Carrington would also become the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
