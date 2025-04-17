Report: Indiana Transfer TE Visiting Pitt Football
After Allen Trieu reported yesterday that the Pitt Panthers are showing an interest in Western Michigan defensive tackle transfer Mason Nelson, the 247Sports analyst has reported another transfer player in the Midwest connected to Pitt.
In the report, Trieu states that Indiana transfer tight end Sam West has not only seen an interest from Pitt, but that he's already set up a trip to Pittsburgh among three upcoming visits.
Trieu reports that after the 6-foot-5, 233-pound rising junior entered the portal yesterday (Wednesday, April 16), he will visit the Panthers alongside Temple and Mississippi State next week.
Per the reporting, West claims to also be receiving an interest from Power Four programs Arizona, Michigan State, and Vanderbilt along with Group of Five schools Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Tulane, Tulsa, and Western Michigan.
Listed 6-foot-5, 205 pounds as a 2023 prospect out of Greensburg (Ind.) Greensburg Community, West was ranked the number 752 overall prospect nationally, the No. 35 overall tight end nationally, and the number 11-ranked prospect in the state of Indiana, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
Among a scholarship offer list that included Ball State, Bowling Green, Indiana, Iowa State, Kent State, Miami of Ohio, Ohio, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee, Toledo, and Western Michigan.
In 2023 as a true freshman, West had a redshirt year before snagging one pass for 37 yards as a true sophomore last season. With that, the Midwest product will have three seasons of eligibility ahead of him.
With tight end Jake Renda leaving the Pitt football program last week, officially, to enter the transfer portal while Gavin Bartholomew entered the NFL Draft behind soon-to-be sixth-year tight end Jake Overman, the Panthers carry little experience at the tight end position.
Currently, it seems rising true sophomore Malachi Thomas and early-entry tight end Max Hunt are battling for the second and third spots on the tight end depth chart.
Without question, Coach Jacob Bronowski could use help at the tight end position.
