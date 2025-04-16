Texas DB Books Pitt Football Official Visit

Inside The Panthers

The latest 2026 prospect books an official visit with the Pitt Panthers.

Kevin Sinclair

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Panthers helmet on the sidelines against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Another 2026 prospect has booked an official visit with the Pitt Panthers.

Early on Wednesday, rising senior safety Davis Kinney announced a June 12-14 date for his official visit in Pittsburgh, a product of Richmond (Tex.) Fort Bend Travis who carries more than a dozen scholarship offers.

The 6-foot, 185-pound recruit picked up his offer from Pitt back in mid-February, the Panthers featured on his list of scholarships that includes Arizona State, Minnesota, Navy, New Mexico, Northwestern, Rice, Sacramento State, Stephen A. Smith, Texas State, Tulsa, UTEP, Wyoming, and Yale.

Per his X profile (formerly Twitter), Kinney lists a 3.6 GPA, a 39-inch vertical jump, a 4.55 40-yard dash time, and a dual-sport athletic background, competing in both baseball and football.

The Panthers coaching staff is beginning to stack up a deep list of official visitors for the June 12-14 date. Kinney is listed alongside fellow Texans in four-star guard Day'jon Moore, quarterback Corey Dailey, cornerback Isaiah McMillian, and linebacker Reilarean Phillips along with key recruits in tight end Javonte Williams, receiver Nyqir Helton, tight end Adam Land, and running backs Kory Amachree and Favour Akih.

