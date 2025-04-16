Texas DB Books Pitt Football Official Visit
Another 2026 prospect has booked an official visit with the Pitt Panthers.
Early on Wednesday, rising senior safety Davis Kinney announced a June 12-14 date for his official visit in Pittsburgh, a product of Richmond (Tex.) Fort Bend Travis who carries more than a dozen scholarship offers.
The 6-foot, 185-pound recruit picked up his offer from Pitt back in mid-February, the Panthers featured on his list of scholarships that includes Arizona State, Minnesota, Navy, New Mexico, Northwestern, Rice, Sacramento State, Stephen A. Smith, Texas State, Tulsa, UTEP, Wyoming, and Yale.
Per his X profile (formerly Twitter), Kinney lists a 3.6 GPA, a 39-inch vertical jump, a 4.55 40-yard dash time, and a dual-sport athletic background, competing in both baseball and football.
The Panthers coaching staff is beginning to stack up a deep list of official visitors for the June 12-14 date. Kinney is listed alongside fellow Texans in four-star guard Day'jon Moore, quarterback Corey Dailey, cornerback Isaiah McMillian, and linebacker Reilarean Phillips along with key recruits in tight end Javonte Williams, receiver Nyqir Helton, tight end Adam Land, and running backs Kory Amachree and Favour Akih.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Second Pitt WR Enters Transfer Portal
- Report: Pitt Eyeing DT in the Transfer Portal
- Pitt Offer Report: Texas RB Edward Kelly Jr.
- Kyle Louis Reflects on Pitt Linebacker Culture
- Pitt Loses Fourth OL to Transfer Portal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt