Inside The Panthers

Report: Pitt Eyeing DT in the Transfer Portal

Per a report from 247Sports, the Pitt Panthers are eyeing a defensive tackle in the transfer portal.

Kevin Sinclair

The depiction of Western Michigan defensive tackle Mason Nelson of Howell in the College Football 25 video game.
The depiction of Western Michigan defensive tackle Mason Nelson of Howell in the College Football 25 video game. / Bill Khan/Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK
According to an X post from 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, the Pitt Panthers are showing an interest in a defensive tackle in the transfer portal.

"Western Michigan DT transfer Mason Nelson has drawn early interest from Minnesota, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Pitt and Utah since entering the portal," Trieu reported on Wednesday.

Mason Nelson is entering his fifth and final college season in the fall, and he'll compete elsewhere after entering the portal on Friday, April 11.

Nelson saw action in one game as a true freshman in 2021, competing in 11 games thereafter as a sophomore in 2022, 12 games as a junior in 2023, and all 13 games as a senior last season in 2024.

Over the last two seasons combined, the 6-foot-2-and-a-half, 310-pound defensive tackle recorded 62 total tackles, 28 solo takedowns, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.

Nelson was the most active in the backfield last season at Western Michigan, logging eight tackles for loss.

The Pitt Panthers did a good job addressing the defensive end positions through the transfer portal last winter. A former three-star recruit out of California, Jaeden Moore left the Oregon Ducks to play in Pittsburgh. Additionally, Utah State import Blaine Spires joined the Panthers through a portal acquisition, and Eastern Michigan transfer Joey Zelinsky represented the third transfer edge rusher to choose Pitt.

To further fortify the defensive front in the Randy Bates defense, injecting a playmaker like Nelson in the interior would go a long way. Of course, the Panthers face tough competition for his pledge.

