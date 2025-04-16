Pitt Football Offers Former Central Catholic/Ohio Transfer DT
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will start looking at options in the transfer portal, including players who grew up in Western Pennsylvania.
Ohio redshirt senior defensive tackle Bralen Henderson, who entered the transfer portal on April 15, announced on Twitter that Pitt had offered him.
Henderson hails from Pittsburgh, playing for Central Catholic. He excelled under head coach Terry Totten, winning back-to-back WPIAL Class 6A Championships in 2019 and 2020, making the PIAA 6A Semifinals in 2019.
He posted 40 tackles, 14 tackles for loss,13 sacks, two forced fumbles, seven hurries and four passes defended as a senior in 2020. He earned numerous honors, including Pittsburgh Tribune-Review “Trib 25” Football All-stars, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette WPIAL 6A All-Conference Tea,, Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 6A All-State team and PFN Pennsylvania Football News Class 6A coaches select All-state Team.
Henderson would also play in the Big 33 Classic and committed to Ohio as a part of their Class of 2021.
His first two years saw him feature sparingly for the Bobcats, playing in just one game as a true freshman in 2021, preserving a redshirt, and playing five games in 2022, making four tackles.
Henderson saw his first true season as a redshirt sophomore in 2023, playing in 13 games and starting twice, while making 21 tackles (eight solo), two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
His role increased this past season, as he started all 14 games for Ohio, making 26 tackles (14 solo), two tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.
Henderson has just one year left of eligibility and also received Power Four offers from Cal and Vanderbilt, plus mid-majors in Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico, UTEP and Western Kentucky.
Pitt has also shown interest in another MAC defensive tackle transfer in Mason Nelson from Western Michigan.
The Panthers have a strong cast of players at defensive tackle for next season, as they brought back starters in redshirt juniors Sean FitzSimmons and Nick James, while also keeping future stars in sophomore Francis Brewu and redshirt freshman Jahsear Whittington.
If Henderson does commit to Pitt, he would likely serve as a strong depth option, as defensive line coach Tim Daoust likes rotating his players throughout games.
Pitt also has a strong connection with Central Catholic, not just with Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino, but also with Damar Hamlin, who is now with the Buffalo Bills, All-American long snapper Cal Adomitis, who is with the Cincinnati Bengals, and former players like linebacker John Petrishen and defensive tackles in David Green and Elliot Donald.
