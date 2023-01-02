ESPN's Pete Thamel Predicts Pitt Lands Kent State Transfer Dante Cephas

One national reporter believes the Pitt Panthers will land one of the best wideouts available in the transfer portal.

PITTSBURGH -- ESPN's Pete Thamel had some good news to share with the Pitt Panthers and their fans on College Gameday. He made some transfer portal predictions and said he believes Pat Narduzzi's program will land wide receiver Dante Cephas, one of the best players available on the transfer market.

Cephas' recruitment has been a roller coaster ride. The Pittsburgh native stayed close to home, visiting Pitt multiple times during the days immediately following his appearance in the transfer portal. Then rumors flew that he was leaning towards picking Penn State, but his NIL representation Jordan Rooney and Cephas himself quickly dispelled those rumors.

Cephas certainly has his pick of schools. He's picked up offers from Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Maryland and Penn State in addition to Pitt. He caught 82 catches, 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021 as a junior. He produced at a similar rate - better than 15 yards per catch, but with just three touchdowns - in 2022 but played in just nine games and caught only 48 balls. He still earned first-team All-MAC honors in both 2021 and 2022.

The Panthers could definitely use him. They are thin at wide receiver and that's before leading pass-catcher Jared Wayne has made his decision for net season public.

