Proximity to Pitt Gave Steelers Best Look at Kenny Pickett

Since the Steelers could observe him so closely as neighbors of the Pitt Panthers, Kenny Pickett's late-game heroics come as no surprise.

PITTSBURGH -- When former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett found Najee Harris in the endzone at M&T Bank Stadium with 1:02 remaining to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 lead over the Baltimore Ravens and keep the team's slim playoff hopes alive, there was not a player or coach on his sideline that was shocked to see him deliver when the game and season were on the line.

"Can't say enough about our young [quarterback]," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said about the former Panthers signal-caller. "He smiles in the face of it. He's always ready to be that guy in the moments we need him to be that guy and it's just good to see it in a young guy."

Pickett formed a reputation for performing in the clutch during his five years at Pitt after leading game-winning drives repeatedly during his time wearing blue and gold. It was what attracted the Steelers to him so strongly and compelled them to draft Pickett with their first-round pick in 2022.

Tomlin said it was because the Steelers brass could observe Pickett so closely as neighbors of the Panthers at the shared South Side practice facility that the organization felt so comfortable with the intangibles he brought.

"I just think we benefited so much from close proximity in the evaluation process," Tomlin said. "I don't think none of us are surprised by what he does from an intangibles standpoint and the proximity to him at Pitt really kind of gave us that comfort."

Now Pickett's affinity for bright lights and serenity in chaotic moments has confirmed that the Steelers' trust in him was not misplaced.

