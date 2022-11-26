Star Pitt DL Calijah Kancey, Habakkuk Baldonado Not on Travel Roster

MIAMI -- The Pitt Panthers will have to face the Miami Hurricanes in their regular season finale without two star defensive linemen. Calijah Kancey - who left last week's game against Duke early - and Habakkuk Baldonado - who dressed but didn't play at all - are both absent from the travel roster the program released.

Kancey suffered a left shoulder injury late in the third quarter after combining on a sack with linebacker Shayne Simon. He was helped to the locker room by trainers and did not return. Baldonado took a nasty hit towards the end of the Virginia game two weeks ago and did not play the following week against Duke despite dressing and going through warmups.

The defensive line is one position the Panthers can afford to suffer losses at because of their tremendous depth. Baldonado will likely be replaced by a mix of senior rusher John Morgan, a co-starter on the depth chart beside Deslin Alexandre, and junior Dayon Hayes, who made his return from a suspension last week.

Kancey is a much more consequential loss because of his game-wrecking talent. You can expect Devin Danielson, David Green and Tyler Bentley to take up most of the snaps without him manning the middle.

