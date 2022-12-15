Skip to main content

Sun Bowl Field Officially Set for Pitt vs UCLA

The Sun Bowl Stadium's endzone has been painted in the Pitt Panthers' colors.

PITTSBURGH -- The game is two weeks away but the stage is already set. The Sun Bowl, which will house a postseason game between the Pitt Panthers and UCLA Bruins, has been painted in it's proper colors for this, one of the best games of bowl season. 

On one side of the field, the yellow Pitt script occupies the middle of the endzone and is flanked by two Panther heads. This is an unfamiliar sight for Pitt fans and players. Since the team shares its home field - Acrisure Stadium - with the Pittsburgh Steelers, field decorations have to remain muted. But when the Panthers play in the postseason, they're treated to some extra color. 

The Panthers and Bruins are waiting to see who will take this field for the Sun Bowl. Stars on both sides have decisions to make about whether they will opt out or not. Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is the only non-transferring player to announce that he will not play. 

