Pitt WR Target Dante Cephas Refutes Transfer Commitment Claims

Contrary to previous reports, Pitt Panthers target Dante Cephas has not chosen a transfer destination yet.

PITTSBURGH -- Previously, Kent State transfer Dante Cephas was a lock to pick Penn State over the Pitt Panthers and a host of others for his next home. But Cephas and his NIL representation Jordan Rooney have refuted such claims. 

The recruiting service On3 projected this week that Cephas will end up a Nittany Lion when it's all said and done, but Rooney Tweeted that Cephas has not chosen a school yet. Cephas re-Tweeded Rooney's statement. 

Rooney stated multiple times that Cephas, who has yet to visit with all of the schools interested in his services, is still far from a decision and will make it when he is good and ready. 

Cephas certainly has his pick of schools. He's picked up offers from Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Maryland and Penn State in addition to Pitt. 

