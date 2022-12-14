Report: New Pitt RB Commit T.J. Harvison to Enroll Early

The Pitt Panthers will add a new running back to the program next month.

PITTSBURGH -- The latest Pitt Panthers recruit to make his verbal pledge to the program is eager to get on campus. So eager, in fact, that he will be enrolling at Pitt next semester and joining the team for spring practices, according to a report from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

T.J. Harvison, a three-star running back from Bowdon, Georgia's commitment is less than 12 hours old but he's already thinking about when he'll finally get to be a Panther. Harvison told PSN he'll sign his letter of intent next week during the relatively new early signing period and head up north in January.

Harvison - 247Sports' No. 72 running back and No. 105 player in the 2023 class - stands 6'1, weighs 200 pounds and is fresh off a 212-yard, two-touchdown performance in the state title game, where he earned gae MVP honors.

He is the second running back committed to the Panthers in the class of 2023. With incumbent tailbacks Israel Abanikanda and Vincent Davis all but certain to depart the program this winter, Harvison and classmate Montravious Lloyd are essential pickups.

