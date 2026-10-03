Pitt vs. Virginia Tech Takeaways: Apologies to Blue Hicks

The Pitt Panthers escaped Blacksburg with a 35-33 victory after Virginia Tech's kicker missed a 36-yard field goal as time ran out in the game. This is Pitt's fifth win of the season, their first road win of the season and their first game decided by less than a possession.

While a win is always good, it wasn't the prettiest. The Panthers had to climb back in it several times and sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel left with an injury during the third quarter. Heintschel was on crutches the rest of the game and there are no current updates.

Regardless, Pitt has moved to their first 5-0 start since 2024 and are now 2-0 in ACC play. The schedule doesn't get much easier from here, but their next game is at home against North Carolina.

The Panthers showed both a lot of promise and things to be worried about in what will likely be remembered as a classic game against Virginia Tech.

Apologies to Blue Hicks

After a rough start to the season, a lot of doubt was put on wide receiver Cataurus 'Blue' Hicks, including from Pitt On SI. Hicks had decent stats, but he was dropping or not converting on catchable passes while other receivers on the roster were making big plays.

Hicks silenced the doubt against Virginia Tech, leading the team with 63 receiving yards and catching two touchdowns, both from Heintschel and backup quarterback Holden Geriner.

The receiving was a struggle the whole game, as Pitt only put up 191 total passing yards. It's still concerning that Pitt hasn't been able to pass well against ACC competition this season, but Hicks stepped up to make the necessary plays.

A highlight of the offense is that the run game is still fantastic. Ja'Kyrian 'Boosie' Turner finally made his return to rush for 65 yards and a touchdown. Backups Damon Ferguson Jr. and La'Vell Wright also had touchdowns of their own.

Oct 2, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Carson Kent (86) and Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3) celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense Still Dominant

Pitt's defense has been their strong suit this season, and they arguably had their best game of the season this game. 33 points is by far the most points they allowed so far, but they made two interceptions, forced three fumbles, of which they recovered two, made two sacks for 17 yards lost and held Virginia Tech to six-of-sixteen on third down conversions.

The pass protection could still use work, a problem that's been there from the beginning of the season, as they allowed Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer to throw for his career-high 434 passing yards.

One of the most impressive feats was holding running back Jefferey Overton Jr. to 82 yards on 17 carries. Overton had rushed for 209 yards the previous game.

Oct 2, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Alex Sanford (10) forces Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marcellous Hawkins Jr. (27) out of bounds during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Resilience

The Pitt Panthers came into this game unprepared, being down to Virginia Tech 14-0 just five minutes into the game. Obviously, that's inexcusable and would bite their chances of winning in most circumstances.

If the Panthers showed anything, though, it's that they don't let demoralizing situations sink their chances of winning. After going down 14-0 before they were even able to get a first down, Pitt responded with a 14-3 run of their own and were only down by three at halftime.

In the same drive Heintschel left with an injury, Pitt stayed focused and ran the ball all the way down the field for a touchdown. They also trusted Geriner enough to make a big, and much-needed, touchdown throw in the fourth quarter.

"It doesn't matter who's out there, everybody's ready to make plays." said linebacker Braylan Lovelace postgame.

Pitt's future this season has a lot of unknown, specifically in the quarterback situation; their next game on Oct 10 against North Carolina will say a lot about the state of the team.

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