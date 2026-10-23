Pitt Makes Another QB Change Before Miami Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have had trouble finding success at quarterback in recent weeks and are making a change ahead of their next game.

Pitt is expected to go with fifth-year Holden Geriner as their starting quarterback against No. 1 Miami on the road in their Week 8 matchup, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports .

Geriner takes over from freshman quarterback Corey Dailey, who started in the 27-21 defeat to Boston College on the road in Week 7, completing 11-of-25 passes for 193 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

It's another quarterback change for the Panthers, who face a tough task in a great Hurricanes team away from home.

Why Pitt is Likely Making Change to Geriner

The Panthers are in a tough position when it comes to their quarterback, as sophomore Mason Heintschel is out with a torn ACL.

Heintschel was the star for Pitt and if healthy, likely leads them to nine or 10 wins and a shot at both the ACC Title and the College Football Playoff.

Sep 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks to pass against the Bucknell Bison during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitt going with the veteran over the freshman likely makes sense to them, as Dailey was raw and struggled after throwing a 75-yard touchdown on his first pass of the game against Boston College.

Geriner isn't a star himself, but the Panthers likely think that he can have more success against a strong Miami defense, rather than a true freshman in Dailey.

It's a game Pitt isn't expected to have much of a chance in without Heintschel, so the coaching staff hopes Geriner can do his best to keep it close.

Background on Holden Geriner

It's the second start for Geriner this season and in his collegiate career, as he got his first one in the 21-17 loss to North Carolina at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6.

Geriner struggled in that matchup, completing 27-of-44 passes for 219 yards and two interceptions, which saw him lose the starting job to Dailey.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) and linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins (54) sack Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He previously played in eight games over three seasons for Auburn, 2022-24, and then three games for Texas State in 2025, before transferring to Pitt for his final season.

Heintschel tore his ACL in the 35-33 road win over Virginia Tech in Week 5 and Geriner came in for him in the third quarter, completing 8-of-12 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Hokies.

It's a big challenge for Geriner, but the Panthers need him to be at his very best if they expect to have any chance against the top-ranked Hurricanes team.