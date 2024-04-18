Knicks Land Pitt Guard in Latest Mock Draft
PITTSBURGH -- In their latest mock draft, ESPN draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have projected Pitt Panthers freshman guard Bub Carrington to land with the New York Knicks with the 25th pick, their second of consecutive picks late in the first round.
The draft order will not be set for certain until May 12, the night of the NBA draft lottery. The bottom 14 teams will be eligbile for the lottery, then the remainder of the first round will be set by winning percentages. With one of the best winning percentages in basketball, at a .610, the Knicks will likely pick late in the first round. Givony and Woo have consistently predicted this pack to fall within the mid 20s with their mock draft two weeks ago having the Knicks pick 24th.
"The Knicks have strong depth and versatility at nearly every position and can afford to take a couple of swings on long-term upside if they decide to keep one or both of their first-round picks. Carrington is one of the youngest players in this draft and will need time to gain strength and add experience before he's ready to play a real role in the NBA, but his positional size, dynamic perimeter shooting and strong basketball instincts make him someone a team in this range could bet on," ESPN writes.
Carrington had a season to remember for the Panthers, starting it off with a triple double in his collegiate debut against North Carolina A&T. Carrington then went on to average 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Receiving the third most votes for ACC Rookie of the Year, Carrington capped off his collegiate career with a 24 point, 5 rebound and 3 assist showing in a 72-65 ACC tournament loss to North Carolina.
Carrington is looking to become the first Panther to be drafted into the NBA since Lamar Patterson's second round selection in 2014, and the first 1st round pick since Steven Adams went 12th overall to the Thunder in 2013.
