Saints Draft Pitt WR Bub Means
PITTSBURGH -- The New Orleans Saints drafted talented Pitt Panthers wide receiver Bub Means with the 170th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Means started off at Tennessee as a defensive back, played four games to preserve a redshirt and transferred to Louisiana Tech. He transitioned to wide receiver while there and made 22 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.
He then transferred to Pitt and spent the past two seasons there, catching 68 passes for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns, the second-highest yardage total of any Pitt pass-catcher over that span. While those numbers might not come as elite to many, he excelled inspite of some of the worst Pitt quarterback play in recent memory.
His performance at the NFL Combine gave scouts a chance to see his talents, running the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and the 10-yard split in 1.55 seconds, as well as a 39.5 inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-2 broad jump.
Means is the first Pitt wide receiver to earn an NFL Draft selection since star wide out Tyler Boyd did so with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Scheduling Visit For Miami Transfer DE
- Pitt Volleyball's Rachel Jepsen Taking Absence From Team
- Pitt Football Contacts FCS DL Transfer
- Pitt Football Contacts Clemson Transfer OT
- Pitt Mock Draft: Super Bowl Contenders Land Sleeper
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt