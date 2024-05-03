Inside The Panthers

Pitt's Bub Means Receives New Number with Saints

Former Pitt Panthers wideout Bub Means has his new number with the New Orleans Saints.

Stephen Thompson

Nov 11, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Bub Means (0) runs with
Nov 11, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Bub Means (0) runs with / Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers receiver Bub Means is getting settled into his new home with the New Orleans Saints after they picked him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 170th overall pick.

Now Means, who ended his two year at Pitt strong and earned a spot in the NFL, now has his new number with the Saints and the Panthers provided a first look at New Orleans' newest weapon.

Means was considered a fast-rising prospect during the draft process because of his athleticism and increasingly refined receiver skills. He's just three years into his career as a wideout, making the position switch when he transferred to Louisiana Tech in 2021.

Means caught just 68 passes for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Panthers, the second-highest yardage total of any Pitt pass-catcher over that span. He came on strong, particularly over the final two thirds of the 2023 season. He did deal with some subpar quarterback play at times, but those numbers still put him behind the other top wide receivers in his class in terms of production. 

He made up for it with outstanding testing numbers at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Means moved well, especially for someone at his size. He has speed and strong hands that is has clearly been intriguing to scouts as he goes through a pre-draft gauntlet. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper.  He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press.  During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general.  You can reach Stephen by email at stephenethompson00@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter. Read his latest work: