Pitt Mock Draft: Super Bowl Contenders Land Sleeper
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have a number of prime candidates ready to hear their names called in this weekend's 2024 NFL Draft. But when will they be taken? And who will select them?
Different from year's past, there isn't a projected first round draft pick coming from the Panthers' program but there are still plenty of potentially strong value picks that will be available in the later rounds.
OT Matt Goncalves - Round 4, Pick 114 to Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars' need at offensive tackle is still a year out with starters Cam Robinson and Walker Little under contract for another year. That would be an ideal situation for Goncalves, who was still recovering from a toe injury as of the NFL Combine in March and his Pro Day in April. There are plenty of veterans to learn from while he builds back up after a mostly lost season in 2023. When he's finally fully healthy, Goncalves' athleticism and force in the run game will play well as they try to get star tailback Travis Etienne in out in space.
WR Bub Means - Round 4, Pick 135 to San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco holds three fourth round picks, which makes reaching for a wild card prospect in Means worthwhile. At worst, he projects to be a valuable special teamer and some are extremely high on the notion that there's tons of room to grow for a player that has only been playing wideout for three years. If there's anyone in football who could find a way to maximize Means' improving skill set, it's Kyle Shanahan and with the threat of losing Brandon Aiyuk looming, San Francisco needs some depth at receiver and Means could fit in terms of slot value if they opt to go for offensive line or defense in the first three rounds.
CB M.J. Devonshire - Round 6, Pick 195 to Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers will likely take a swing on a cornerback with one of their four picks in the first three rounds (assuming they don't trade up using those picks) but with a pair of sixth round selections at their disposal, why not add to a cornerback room that is still extremely thin? They have a pair of second-year veterans in Cory Trice and Darius Rush that could fill their slot cornerback needs but Devonshire would give them another reserve option with special teams abilities too. His versatility lands him a
CB A.J. Woods - Round 7, Pick 231 to New England Patriots
Woods was not considered much of a draft prospect when the 2023 season ended but he quickly garned interest from NFL clubs following the East-West Shrine and Hula Bowls. The Patriots lost starting slot cornerback Myles Bryant to the Houston Texans in free agency and, even among a strong, young group of defensive backs in New England, Woods would standout with his speed, impressive strength and experience. Pitt defensive backs tend to outperform their projected draft slots and post-draft predictions and Woods could be the next in a lineage of Panthers secondary players who shine when given an opportunity.
