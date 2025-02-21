Panthers Cut Former Pitt DB
PITTSBURGH — The Carolina Panthers made a move that will help them with salary cap space, as they cut a former Pitt defensive back.
Carolina cut cornerback Dane Jackson after just one season with the franchise, which will help them clear $3.3 million in cap space, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.
Jackson is a Western Pennsylvania native. He attended Cornell High School in Coraopolis, but played football for Quaker Valley High School in Leetsdale, where he starred as a dual threat quarterback and as a defensive back.
He committed to Pitt as a part of the Class of 2015, with both 247Sports and Rivals rating him as a two-star.
Jackson redshirted his freshman year, but played in 12 games in 2016, starting three at cornerback, with 18 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception.
He started all 38 games his final three years with the Panthers from 2017-19, featuring as a main stay in the secondary for the program.
Jackson led the Panthers with 14 pass breakups and four fumbles, plus finished second with two fumble recoveries in 2018. He also made 47 tackles (38 solo), earning an All-ACC Honorable Mention.
He starred again in 2019, with 43 tackles (30 solo), three tackles for loss, an interception and a Pitt-high 12 pass breakups, en route to All-ACC Second Team honors.
Jackson finished his Pitt career with 148 tackles, 113 solo, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, 43 passes defended, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
The Buffalo Bills took Jackson in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he spent four seasons with the franchise through 2023.
He played in 52 games, with 28 starts in his four seasons with the Bills, making 152 tackles (126 solo), three interceptions, 28 passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two tackles for loss.
Jackson started five of the six games in the playoffs for Buffalo, making 16 tackles (12 solo), one tackles for loss. He also played with former Pitt star defensive back Damar Hamlin in Buffalo.
He signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with Carolina on March 13, 2024, where he played in nine games and started three contests at cornerback. He made 23 tackles (15 solo), one tackle for loss and three passes defended.
Jackson will look for a new NFL team this offseason, where he'll show his talents and skillset in 2025.
