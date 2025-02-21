Under the Radar: Pitt 2026 Running Back Recruits
Pittsburgh has a reputation for finding modestly-ranked prospects capable of far outplaying their recruiting projections.
Take some of the better players from last season as examples.
Tight end Gavin Bartholomew ranked 1325 overall nationally. Kyle Louis listed No. 1022 overall in the 2022 cycle, and his linebacker counterpart was ranked only slightly higher at No. 920. Kenny Johnson was the No. 733 overall prospect in the 2021 class.
There are countless additional examples of the Panthers coaching staff acquiring and then developing prospects - who didn’t land scholarship opportunities from many (or any) of the best of the best in college football - into impact players.
Looking through the 2026 offer board, Inside the Panthers is breaking down what could be those types of overlooked and undervalued prospects at each position.
Today, we begin with the running back board.
KE’RYNN SMITH
Notable Offers: Indiana, Houston, Liberty, Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU, Tulsa, others
He clocked in the 4.5’s (40-yard dash) as a sophomore in 2023, a laser-tested and verified time. And it seems Ke’Rynn Smith has only become more dynamic since, his Twitter profile listing a self-reported 4.43.
When you watch his film, it’s not difficult to believe. Smith’s pull-away speed shows when he works to get around the edge and he’s a slasher on inside carries, darting through traffic and showing twitchy and sudden movement.
Also, this a scrappy running back who consistently breaks tackles and runs through outstretched arms despite his smaller stature at roughly 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds.
Smith faces a very challenging schedule in Louisiana, toting the rock for New Orleans Holy Cross. His schedule included high-quality programs in Edna Karr, Archbishop Rummel, St. Augustine, Brother Martin, and others.
That level of competition only highlights his ability.
Don’t be surprised to see Smith climb boards and the national rankings between now and the end of the 2026 cycle.
Click here for his junior season highlights on Hudl.
JOSIAH LUCAS
Notable Offers: Arizona, Baylor, Cal, Ole Miss, Pitt, TCU
Among all the three-star running backs on Pittsburgh’s 2026 board, Josiah Lucas may have the most entertaining and eyebrow-raising highlight reel.
He’s a 5-foot-8, 170-pound lightning bolt out of the backfield. Lucas is also highly capable as a pass-catcher, effectively applying that speed on the perimeter or in the slot in concert with quality ball skills.
Given the makeup of Kade Bell’s offense, for the same reasons Desmond Reid was so successful last year, Lucas appears to be an excellent fit for the Pitt Panthers.
As a junior at South Grand Prairie High School, facing tough Dallas-area defenses, Lucas scooted for 1,516 yards and 20 touchdowns before an injury ended his season.
Whether Pittsburgh gains traction here or not, this is a prospect worth tracking in the fall simply for the entertainment value.
Click here for his junior season highlights on Hudl.
JAYVIAN TANELUS
Notable Offers:
Naples, Florida, produces scores of high-end skill position players at the college level. From a fantastic private school, Jayvian Tanelus is equipped to prop up that tradition.
Last season as a junior, he rumbled for 1,525 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s a 5-foot-10, 188-pound northbound runner who hits full speed quickly and consistently outruns the defense when he finds a crease.
This is a home run hitter.
Tanelus has a variety of crafted and nifty moves, often spinning off of contact, hurdling outstretched defenders in space,
He’s effective in his north-south style as Tanelus shows very little hesitation and he’s a heady football player, very sharp in reading blocks and attacking efficiently with very good and quick-triggered acceleration.
This is an underrated prospect. Full stop.
Click here for his junior season highlights on Hudl.
