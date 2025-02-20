Pitt DT Earns Highest Freshman Grade
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers had one of the top freshman in the country last year, who presented a challenge for opposing offensive lines.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked Pitt defensive lineman Francis Brewu as the highest graded true freshman defensive tackle in the country last season with a 75.0 rating.
Brewu played for Thomas Worthington High School in Columbus, Ohio, making 28 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks as a junior in 2022 and made 28 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a senior in 2023, earning numerous honors for his play.
Rivals ranked Brewu as a four-star in the Class of 2024, No. 22 defensive tackle and No. 17 in Ohio. 247Sports and On3 both saw Brewu as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 47 at his position and No. 15 in the state, while On3 ranked him the No. 38 defensive tackle and No. 19 recruit in Ohio.
Brewu missed the first game of the season vs. Kent State, a 55-24 blowout at Acrisure Stadium, but he would play in the final 11 contests, making 13 tackles (two solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and four quarterback hits across 214 snaps.
He had two tackles in the win over Youngstown State in Week 4, while making a tackle for loss and a season-high three tackles vs. SMU in Week 10. He also had two quarterback hits on Clemson's Cade Klubnik in Week 12 and his first sack vs. Louisville in Week 13.
PFF also named him a Freshman All-American for his play, with him having the highest grade according to their metrics.
He announced his return to the Panthers at the end of the season, coming back with fellow freshman defensive tackle in Jahsear Whittington.
Brewu will have three years remaining with Pitt, joining fellow defensive tackles next season in redshirt juniors Sean FitzSimmons and Nick James, plus redshirt sophomore Isaiah "Ghost" Neal.
Pitt added new defensive ends from the transfer portal in seventh year Blaine Spires from Utah State, redshirt senior Joey Zelinsky from Eastern Michigan and redshirt sophomore Jaeden Moore from Oregon.
They bring back defensive ends in seventh year Nate Temple, redshirt junior Jimmy Scott, redshirt sophomore Maverick Gracio and redshirt freshmen in Zachary Crothers and Ty Yuhas.
The Panthers also have three incoming freshmen defensive ends from the Class of 2025. This includes Julian Anderson out of Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J., Trevor Sommers out powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Denim Cook out of Bishop Hartley High School in Columbus, Ohio.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Pitt WRs Address Opportunities on Offense
- Pitt Freshmen Who Can Make Instant Impact: LB Emmanuel Taylor
- WPIAL Football Star Announces Pitt Official Visit
- Pitt Mid-Year Freshmen Who Can Play Early: Max Hunt
- Takeaways: Pitt Uses Complete Team Effort to Beat Syracuse
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt