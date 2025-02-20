WATCH: Pitt Guards Look For Consistency
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have gotten back to winning ways as of late, and want things to stay that way heading into the latter part of the season.
Panthers senior guard Ishmael Leggett is one player that has played a big role in the past two wins, ensuring that his team keeps their postseason hopes alive.
Leggett scored a team-high 21 points in the 74-65 win over Miami at home on Feb. 15, tied for the second most points he's scored this season. He shot 6-for-11 from the field, made both of his 3-pointers and all seven free throws in the victory, while grabbing 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the campaign.
He then dropped 19 points in the comeback 80-69 win over rival Syracuse on Feb. 18, also at home. His best play came in the second half, scoring 13 of his 19 points, shooting 4-for-7 from the field, 3-for-4 from 3-point range and 2-for-3 from the foul line.
Leggett is in his final year of eligibility and has just five regular season games left before the ACC Tournament.
He is just taking it day-by-day, but wants his team to have better starts in the ACC, as they've trailed at halftime in all but three conference games this season.
Pitt Guard Ishmael Leggett Press Conference
Sophomore guard Jaland Lowe missed out on the win vs. the Hurricanes, as he was in concussion protocol.
Lowe suffered a hit to the head in the 83-63 road loss to SMU on Feb. 11, which eventually knocked him out of the game and head coach Jeff Capel confirmed was a concussion.
He returned for the win over the Orange and put on an efficient performance, scoring 17 points, shooting 5-for-10 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
Lowe learned from his experience on the bench vs. Miami, seeing a different perspective to the game that benefitted him in the win over Syracuse. He also feels great after his concussion and is ready to compete harder going into the last stretch of the season.
Pitt Guard Jaland Lowe Press Conference
Pitt heads back out on the road for their next matchup, as they take on Notre Dame on Feb. 22 with a tip-off at 2:15 p.m.
