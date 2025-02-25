Could Pitt Fill 2026 Safeties Class With Midwest Talent?
Late last week, the Pitt Panthers landed a pledge from safety Isaac Patterson, a productive, versatile, three-way player out of the Columbus, Ohio area.
“(Pat Narduzzi) was pretty excited, too, ‘cause…obviously, I'm one of the only safeties in this class that have an offer from the University of Pittsburgh,” Patterson said the day he announced his pledge. “For them to land one…that's obviously really big for them.
“I'm really high up on their board, not just as a safety but as a player overall. And I feel like I'm really going to shine in this program.”
Read the full interview with Patterson here.
With Patterson in tow, another impressive safety out of the Midwest announced that he’d lined up an official visit in Pittsburgh for June 5-7.
Marcus Jennings is the the type of long, athletic, hard-hitting, and versatile defensive back that college programs are constantly in search of. The three-star recruit is a standout in a prominent Michigan program - Cass Tech in Detroit.
“After my sophomore season, I visited on Jan. 22nd, and (Pitt) offered me that day,” Jennings said. “Since then, I’ve been talking with the (staff)....I’ve been communicating with them and building a relationship with coach (Pat) Narduzzi…I’ve already been on three visits to Pitt.”
Read the full interview with Jennings here.
Jennings has the type of size and overall length considered ideal in the back end, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound rising senior. However, he played excellent football at the nickel position last season as a junior.
According to the Detroit product, it’s a role he’s very comfortable with.
“I like the nickel position., I feel that’s the do-it-all position, I can rush off the edge, drop in coverage, do all kinds of things…I feel that’s where I get the most action…”
In 2024, Jennings tallied 44 total tackles, six tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble.
Could Pitt end up with a 2026 safeties class made up of these Midwest products in Patterson and Jennings?
Of course, the Panthers could add more than two safeties in its 2026 class. How that shakes out will rely on multiple factors. It’s also worth noting that Pitt signed a solid safety tandem in its 2025 class, including Joshua Guerrier - the highest-ranked member of the ‘25 haul, according to 247Sports rankings - alongside Cole Woodson.
So far, Patterson anchors the 2026 Pitt safeties class. Could Jennings join his Midwest safety counterpart?
Given Jennings’ comments to Inside the Panthers on Sunday, it certainly seems possible.
When asked which schools are standing out in his recruitment to date, the Cass Tech playmaker listed Pitt alongside Coastal Carolina and Toledo. Of course, the Panthers represent the only Power Four program among that list.
“Yes they are,” Jennings said when asked whether Pitt was a legitimate contender. “I would sum it up saying that they have (shown) some of the most interest.”
Compared to many recruits, Jennings has a broad timeframe for making a college decision, citing anytime between April and June.
With multiple trips to Pittsburgh in the books, he could decide to shut down his recruitment and announce his pledge to the Panthers before his scheduled official visit in June. He could remain uncommitted when leaves Detroit for that trip. Jennings could also add more Power Four schools to his offer list, ramping up the competition for his commitment.
It’ll be interesting to track this ongoing recruitment.
In the meantime, Patterson represents a quality field safety with speed at 6-foot and 185 pounds. One could argue that Jennings, at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, would be an ideal safety in tandem with Patterson in Pitt’s 2026 class, a defensive back with height, length, range, and the capability of playing in the back end or at the nickel position.
Only time will tell whether this pair will compete together in Pittsburgh next year and beyond. So far, though, Patterson and Jennings winding up together as teammates on the college stage seems possible.
